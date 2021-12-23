NZ summer travel: Five new things to do in Whanganui

Take a thrilling ride around That Place Mountain Bike Park in Whanganui. Photo / Supplied

1. Whanganui City

Take a look around: Whanganui has just been named as a Unesco City of Design, the only one in Aotearoa. It joins Dunedin (City of Literature), Wellington (City of Film) and Auckland (City of Music) in recognition of a commitment to placing culture and creativity at the heart of their development. Project leader Dr Emma Bugden says the honour reflects Whanganui's historical contribution to creativity, from Māori designers' artistry and innovation alongside the awa for more than 800 years to the visionary architects who created the city's landmark buildings.

2. That Place Mountain Bike Park

A new purpose-built mountain bike park – and more - next to a remote spot on the Whanganui River half an hour from the city, That Place is a 50ha outdoor space where people can ride, walk, or simply just be. Created by members of a family trust to be "not just a place, it's an experience", That Place provides a rustic, remote mountain bike park experience where friends and family can gather. They also have made a commitment to restore and enhance the land with trees and bush and aim to make this special piece of land financially sustainable without traditional farming. Expect more developments in coming years.

that-place.co.nz

3. Whanganui Regional Museum

The museum's upcoming exhibition, Dressed to Thrill: Fashion from the 1890s and 1990s, captures two wildly different decades in fashion history, using garments from the museum's collection. Most of the items have a specific connection to Whanganui, and all have a fascinating back story. Women's high fashion in the 1890s featured long dresses with ruffles, extravagant frills and highly structured bustles. Fine fabrics, such as silks and velvets, were the order of the day. The 1990s saw the rise of grunge and a more relaxed approach: hoodies, sneakers, ripped jeans and T-shirts.

wrm.org.nz

From disused carpark to stunning eatery, Maria Lane Eatery is one to visit. Photo / Maria Lane Eatery

4. Maria Lane Eatery

What can you do with a disused car park in a provincial city? Belinda Pilcher and Bryce Mason saw the possibilities and redeveloped the unloved site as Maria Lane Eatery, and were rewarded as supreme winner of Lion Breweries' Best New/Redeveloped Food & Beverage Business earlier this year. Maria Lane Eatery is a stylishly funky and cool environment in the heart of Whanganui "which marries New York aesthetics with a Melbourne-cool menu," according to one ecstatic critic. That globally inspired menu is down to Isaac Paurini, a local lured home from Melbourne to be head chef.

marialane.co.nz

5. Iona Tiny House

An upturned boat has become a cool place to stay. Built in Otago almost 100 years ago, the old kauri riverboat was found in Northland in 2016 by Whanganui architect Elinor McDouall. She brought it to Whanganui and transformed it into a luxury tiny house, lying on its side and "moored" on the city riverbank - a bed with river views; a spacious kitchen and lounge. There's a bathroom, kid-sized second bed and hot tub, and an outdoor fire pit on the riverbank. Elinor probably didn't have too much trouble getting planning permission – husband Hamish is the mayor.

ionatinyhouse.nz