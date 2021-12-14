NZ summer travel: Five new things to do in Tauranga, the Mount and Bay of Plenty

The City Art Walk is a self-guided tour of 20 works located in Tauranga's city centre - aiming to connect the public with the work of local talented artists. Photo / Supplied

1. Pāpāmoa Hills Māori History Group Walk

Pāpāmoa is known for its expansive stunning white sand beach and beautiful waters but it's so much more than that. The new Pāpāmoa Hills Māori History Group Walk from Travel Ed visits cultural heritage sites and explains the stories of Māori settlement from the northern end of Tauranga harbour to Whakatāne. Pāpāmoa Hills summit is 224m above sea level so the views are pretty spectacular across the sprawling plains and out to the Pacific Ocean. A cultural and soul-enriching hikoi. traveled.co.nz

2. Ōmokoroa Cycleway

Ōmokoroa has always been picturesque but now you can experience even more of its beauty by bike. This 19km Ōmokoroa Cycleway has been a key development in the Bay of Plenty region for the past few years and now all but a few sections of the trail are open. It starts in picturesque Ōmokoroa and traverses the water's edge, over boardwalks and gravel paths, through reserves, and over bridges. There are plenty of opportunities to spot birdlife and view historic Māori sites as you wheel on by.

3. City Art Walk, Tauranga

If art is your thing you'll love the new app-based public art walk through Tauranga, unearthing its hidden secrets. The City Art Walk is a self-guided tour of 20 works in Tauranga's city centre - aiming to connect the public with the work of local talented artists. The experience has been designed for people of all ages and abilities – you can do it all in one go, do it over several different excursions or break it up between coffee and shopping on a day mooching round the city. cityartwalktga.stqry.app/en

4. Roxie's Red-Hot Cantina & Taco Joint, Mount Maunganui

Sister restaurant to Wellington's Rosie's Red-Hot Cantina & Taco Joint, Roxie's in Mount Maunganui specialises in stateside street food. From California street tacos, to LA Koreatown-style fried chicken, to Mexican-style burgers to pizza to tostadas, all of it is great, and even better when washed down with a margarita or two. We may not have been able to get to America for a while, but this is a pretty good taste of it right on our shores. roxiescantina.co.nz

Guides on Te Ara Tourism's e-bike tours recount stories handed down from their tupuna as you ride around Tauranga and learn about local Māori heritage. Photo / Supplied

5. Te Ara Tourism's e-bike tours, Tauranga

Love the idea of cycling but not sure if you have the fitness required these days? Easily solved with Te Ara Tourism's e-bike tours where you can take in some of the most beautiful scenery Tauranga and its harbour has to offer - without ending up tired and breathless. Their storyteller guides - of French and Māori descent - will recount historic events and stories handed down from their tūpuna as they take you through stunning scenery and teach you about local Māori heritage. There's even a great stop for light refreshments at the wonderful Cider Factorie with its great brews and gorgeous views. tearatourism.nz