NZ summer travel: Five new things to do in Taupō

1. The Landing, Lake Taupō

If you're travelling with kids, you're going to want to know about The Landing, Taupō's newest entertainment destination (to be fair it's pretty great for adults too). This huge, all-weather facility has tenpin bowling, a ninja assault course, bounce park and an indoor multi-level playground. The Cave virtual reality and sim racing studios opens this month and a brand new mini golf is also coming later this summer. If you end up working up an appetite you can head to Gutterballs Bar and Bistro for a burger or sourdough pizza or Cafe Lacus for their a la carte menu, cabinet food options, sweet treats and wide range of drinks. If sweets are your thing you won't want to miss Sugar Mummas for their wide array of frozen desserts, including icecream tacos.

thelanding.co.nz

Jimmy Coops Lakehouse is Lake Taupo's newest craft beer and burger bar. Photo / Supplied

2. Jimmy Coops Lakehouse, Lake Taupō

At Taupō's newest craft beer and burger bar you can grab a smashed burger or cheese toastie or some comfort food sharing bites, such as jalapeno mac n cheese bites, chicken tenders, prawn toast or even crispy fried gherkins. Wash it down with a fresh craft beer, a fab cocktail or a relaxing glass of wine while enjoying the stunning lake views. jimmycoops.co.nz

3. Confinement Taupō

If the rain sets in, another great option is the Confinement Taupo with its four exciting escape rooms. Each room has a unique theme, storyline and clues that will keep you wondering what lies ahead as you work your way through each space, solving clues. A great way to test your friend group or family's ability to work collaboratively - and see whose lateral thinking skills are the sharpest. taupo.confinement.co.nz

4. Dance Club, Lake Taupō

Feel like a shimmy while you're on holiday? Check out The Dance Club. With a light-up dance floor, fantastic cocktails, and dance music you can see how the locals party... or show them how it's done.

thedanceclub.co.nz

If you're looking to eat healthily while on holiday, Taupo's new kid on the block Positive Kaibration has you covered. Photo / Supplied

5. Positive Kaibration, Lake Taupō

If you're looking to eat healthily while on holiday, new kid on the block Positive Kaibration has you covered. All their food is gluten-free, refined sugar-free, dairy-free, preservative-free, un- or minimally processed. The menu is predominantly plant-based and organic when available, and most importantly, taste is at fore. Think dishes like buckwheat pancakes, shakshuka, and mussels cooked in garlic, white wine and coconut cream with chili and lemon. positivekaibration.co.nz