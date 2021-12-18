NZ summer travel: Five new things to do in Marlborough

On Marlborough Tour Company's 2.5-hour Sounds Nature Cruise, families will get the chance to hand-feed fish within the sheltered waters of Double Cove marine reserve. Photo / Supplied

1. Sounds Nature Cruise, Picton

One of the best ways to get kids interested in the natural world is by giving them hands-on opportunities to explore it — which is exactly what the Marlborough Tour Company's newest departure provides. On the 2.5-hour Sounds Nature Cruise, families will get the chance to hand-feed fish within the sheltered waters of Double Cove marine reserve, check kororā (little blue penguin) nesting boxes in the boat-access-only Kaipupu Wildlife Sanctuary; and learn more about bush regeneration on Allports/Motungarara Island. Departing at 9am on-request, it costs $75 for adults and $40 for children aged 5 to 15. marlboroughtourcompany.co.nz

2. Boom Town Beer Garden, Renwick

Marlborough's vineyards might be known for producing some of the world's best sauvignon blanc, but it's not the only cool drop worth stopping for. Just around the corner from heavy hitters Nautilus Estate and Framingham Wines, you'll find Boom Town Brewing's Beer Garden at 26 Rapaura Rd. A summertime pop-up, it's designed to help you celebrate the season, complete with cool brews, a green lawn to relax on, wood-fired pizza, icecream for kids, and even wine for the purists. It's open Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from noon until 6pm, and Friday and Saturdays from noon until late. boomtownbeergarden.nz

Toastie Picton, situated right on Marlborough's waterfront is a great place to grab lunch this summer. Photo / @RoadyNZ

3. Toastie Picton

Taylor Hamilton moved to the South Island from the Kāpiti Coast in 2021 to open her "dream cafe" for friends and owners Emma and Brendan Faith. The result is Toastie Picton, situated right on the harbour town's waterfront. Each of the cafe's sandwiches has its own personality: "Betty" is a ham-and-pineapple combo ($10), while "Pete" — named the "People's Choice" in the 2021 Great New Zealand Toastie Takeover competition — is stuffed with salmon, cream cheese, capers, and pickles ($14). With gluten-free and vegan options available, this spot has something to satiate everyone's cravings. Toastie Picton is open daily from 6.30am until 4pm. peoplespantry.co.nz/toastie-picton

4. The Cleghorn Bistro & Bar, Blenheim

New in October 2021, Blenheim's the Cleghorn Bistro & Bar, is the best of both worlds: a cafe during the day, and a restaurant and bar in the evening. Situated in the Redwoodtown Village, this is where you'll find summery cocktails (like $10 frozen melon mojitos), served up alongside small plates, steak frites and burgers. That's not to say that you can't enjoy a bevvy with your brunch, too. Every Saturday, the Cleghorn's brunch special is just $12, when ordered with a mimosa or bellini. thecleghorn.co.nz

5. 14th Lane Urban Hotel, Blenheim

Marlborough's newest urban retreat, the 14th Lane Urban Hotel, lives up to its name; it's located just off Blenheim's main street, in the heart of the CBD. Once upon a time, it was the town's nightclub and the place to stay out late, but now its eight luxury rooms are more suitable to getting some shuteye. Each generously sized room features a spacious tiled bathroom, in-room pillow selection, and Nespresso coffee machines, while some feature self-contained kitchens. Complimentary gym and pool access is also included. Rooms start from $280 per night. 14thlane.nz

- Jessica Wynne Lockhart