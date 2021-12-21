NZ summer travel: Five new things to do in Hamilton, Raglan and Waikato

Raglan's surfie reputation was cemented in the 1960s. Photo / Supplied

1. Picnic experience at Zealon, Gordonton

The Zealong experience of meandering through a gorgeous tea estate followed by a tasting of their internationally awarded organic teas is already pretty amazing, but concluding it with a picnic makes it even better. This summer, guests can choose to dine al fresco, either lounging on a blanket or seated at a picnic table (with umbrella) all with views over the tea plantation. The signature picnic box is $28pp - vegan option too. zealong.com

2. Tieke Golf Course, Tamahere

Golfers get excited! On the banks of the mighty Waikato River, you'll find New Zealand's newest course. Designed by Brett Thomson and Phil Tataurangi, Tieke Golf Course is the amalgamation of the Narrows and Lochiel courses. It's named after the tieke (saddleback) bird and more than 30,000 trees and other native plants were installed as part of the rebuild. The brand-new clubhouse was designed by Adam Taylor of Industry Architects and has 270-degree views over the course. tiekegolf.co.nz

3. Rongoā Rākau Tours, Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari

Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari is an incredible eco-sanctuary surrounded by one of the world's longest pest-proof fences, offering a safe haven for many of our most endangered species. They have recently launched fascinating new tours which teach about the health-giving and medicinal properties of many of the native trees and plants used by Māori over the centuries. Local rongoā (traditional Māori medicine) practitioner, Ringi Morgan-Fifield, leads small groups on a gentle walk exploring the forest and introducing visitors to the customs and values associated with harvesting, preparing and using plants. sanctuarymountain.co.nz

4. Raglan Growers Market

If you're in Raglan on a Friday afternoon, pop into the new Growers Market for locally grown fresh fruit, vegetables and herbs. Produce is always seasonal, and often spray-free or organic. The organisers say eating local food, locally, is helpful for the environment - an important part of what the Raglan community is about. facebook.com/RaglanGrowersMarket

5. New bars, Hamilton

Hamilton's collection of great places to drink just got even better with the addition of two new bars just in time for summer. Ernest, on Alexandra St, is a late-night lounge open Wednesdays-Saturdays for music, cocktails and bar bites (or large plates if you're hungry). And just round the corner in Collingwood St is Last Place, where there are live bands, a great line-up of drinks and chefs who will happily cook up a burger even at 2 o'clock in the morning. ernestnz.com; lastplace.co.nz