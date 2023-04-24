Australian-based Japanese comedian Takashi Wakasugi will perform his show Welcome to Japan at this year's NZ International Comedy Festival. Photo / Supplied

Australian-based Japanese comedian Takashi Wakasugi shares his most memorable holidays

What are your strongest memories from the first overseas trip you ever took?

I didn’t know people don’t have to dress up in the plane (don’t wear skinny jeans when you have long flight).

What was a standard family holiday like when growing up?

Visiting onsen (hot springs) and ryokan (Japanese-style hotels). There was always good nature, good kaisen food, good local sake, a futon mattress on tatami, karaoke and table tennis.

Who has most inspired your travels?

The Japanese anime One Piece. It always makes me want to adventure and make new friends.

What is the greatest trip you’ve ever been on?

Gero Onsen (Gifu, Japan). The onsen water was slimy.

And the worst?

The Gold Coast. The beach was beautiful, but I had a super tough comedy gig … drunk Aussie bogan audiences.

What’s your approach to packing for an overseas trip?

Always remember to bring a gift.

What is the destination that most surprised you – good or bad?

Roxby Downs in South Australia – I thought it was Mars.

Where was your most memorable sunrise/sunset?

Perth in Western Australia. It was the Covid pandemic, and I was stuck in Perth. I didn’t know what was going on in my life and in this world, but the sunset was super beautiful.

What’s the first thing you do when you get home from a long trip?

Clean up the room.

What do you miss most about home when you travel?

My bed and pillow.

Where is the one destination you must see in your lifetime?

Okinawa, Japan. Everyone says it is beautiful.

What’s your favourite thing about travel?

Eating local food and drinking local beer or wine.

The NZ International Comedy Festival returns from May 5-28. Takashi Wakasugi’s show Welcome To Japan is on May 23-27 at The Classic. Tickets for his show, and all others, are on sale now at comedyfestival.co.nz