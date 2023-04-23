Visit Duck Island Ice Cream in Hamilton. Photo / Getty Images

Cameron Farmilo is one of the founders of Duck Island Ice Cream. With flagship stores in Hamilton, he knows a thing or two about the city’s best hangouts, including the namesake island you should visit.

I’m Cameron, one of the founders of Duck Island - named after a small island in the Waikato River where all the neighbourhood kids swim. It’s a slightly off-track beach and a bit of a local secret.

We craft small-batch icecream for our five retail stores and wholesale customers nationwide. We’re all about sourcing seasonal produce and creating new flavour combinations with a curious twist.

Cameron Farmilo is one of the founders of Duck Island Ice Cream. Photo / Supplied

Something that has no doubt made us a New Zealand success story is that everyone loves ice cream, right? We love that our scoop stores are also neighbourhood gathering spots, offering a chance to take some time out, as well as enjoy a cool foodie experience.

Everything is done on a small scale at Duck Island. We hand torch the marshmallows, have a team of bakers making cakes and cookies, crumbs and jams and it’s all handcrafted in our Hamilton East factory kitchen – across the road from where it began in 2015.

We tend to find our popularity is due to the fact that there’s something for everyone - from fun and kid-friendly flavours to more adventurous combinations. We make sure no one misses out on having an epic icecream experience so there are also dairy-free, vegan and food-allergy options. My favourite flavour would have to be Pecan Butterscotch. Sweet brown sugar and maple syrup icecream swirled with golden butterscotch sauce and bursting with salty butter-roasted pecans.

Cameron Farmilo of Duck Island Ice Cream seriously rates Pecan Butterscotch. Photo / Supplied

Hamilton is home to our flagship store and of course, we’re named after a pretty cool spot on the Waikato River so we’re fond of the city. I recommend spending some time on the Waikato Awa. Take in some of the Te Awa river trail then finish at the Hamilton Gardens for a wander and picnic. Definitely check out amazing vintage wares at Sunday Society and then head for a pint next door at Bootleg Brewery. For that last drink of the night, you can’t go past the epic beer lineup at Last Place. Finish with one of their legendary smash burgers.

If you don’t yet have a Duck Island store on your doorstep, we’re always on the look for our next store location, so keep your eyes peeled.

For more, see duckislandicecream.co.nz