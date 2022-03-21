In Nova Scotia you can buy a private island for less than $500,000. Photo / Unsplash

Given New Zealand's house prices, owning your own place may seem like a dream but over in Canada, you could buy an entire island for just $437,300.

Located on the south side of Nova Scotia, just off the coast of Bush Island in the LaHave Island Archipelago, the dreamy spot may cost less than some city condos but comes without nearby neighbours or roaring traffic.

The island boasts 2,500 feet of private shoreline and includes a 9,000-square-foot section of the nearby Bush Island, which has a general store, bakery and road access to the mainland.

Together, the two lots are listed at CND$379,000 (NZD$437,300); a steal considering tiny apartments in cities like Toronto and Vancouver cost upwards of $1.1 million

From your Bush Island spot, "a five-minute boat ride through protected waters would bring you to a private sanctuary of abundant wildlife and beautiful ocean views in every direction," says the listing.

The island is just a five-minute boat ride away from the mainland, making it a perfect spot for those who love a morning swim, kayak or sail.

If you're looking for the catch, there seems to be just one; the lot on Bush Island and Bear Island do not have structures on them yet so you'll need to be ready to build your own house or rough it in a tent.

The resident should probably also be a fan of peaceful, remote living as Bear Island will be a five-minute boat ride and a 30-minute drive to the nearest big town of Bridgewater.

Described as "a private little kingdom tucked away within sheltered waters," the listing sure makes a good case.