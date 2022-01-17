Sunrise over Waitangi Bay, Chatham Islands. Photo / Juliette Silversten

There is currently a waiting list to get into the Chatham Islands, as the remote corner of New Zealand enjoys its busiest summer in years.

The Chathams have enjoyed a boom in popularity as mainlanders seek a taste of 'overseas' travel.

In 2020, the onset of Covid and closed borders saw a 32 per cent rise in arrivals.

"While many areas of the mainland have found themselves with major tourism declines, the Chathams, being one of the furthest destinations New Zealanders can fly to - we have seen growth," said Tourism Chatham Islands in their end of year newsletter.

While the horizons of travellers have been broadened in the year 2021, it has not bucked the trend of growth.

The largest accommodation provider on the islands, Hotel Chatham says it is completely booked up for summer.

Visitors disembark an Air Chathams Saab 340. Photo / Bevan Conley

There isn't a bed available in its 20 rooms until the end of May, the hotel's owner Toni Croon told Three News.

"Hotel Chatham is the largest on the island, but it's not our only accommodation property," says the Hotel, which encourages visitors to look outside of Waitangi for rooms.

They will have to find some more space because, before long, there will be more visitors on the way.

In July the Tuuta Airport was given a green light and $40 in government funding to extend its runway.

These strengthening works would allow for jet arrivals, halving the flight time and boosting passenger capacity. The islands and the resident population of about 660 are about to get a lot closer to the mainland.

Mt Hakepa on Pitt Island, in the Chatham Islands, is the first inhabited place in the world to greet the new day. Photo / Supplied, Chatham Islands Tourism

Chats' advice to visitors

Around 2000 visitors may not sound like a lot - however, this increase in tourists does not go unnoticed on a motu the size of Chatham Island.

Tourism Chatham Islands advises visitors to plan ahead and minimise the impact on the remote island community.

Please plan ahead - many attractions are on private land. It's essential to get in touch with landowners ahead of time before you set out.

Don't cross farmland - It might look like an untamed wilderness but resist roaming across farms. There are 10 public walking tracks and most are signposted. The Te Matarae loop is a popular mountain-biking route on the South Coast of the island.

Keep your showers short! Water is in short supply on the island, and summer restrictions aren't unheard of. Save some for the locals.

Fish don't come fresher - fish are available for purchase from most of the fisheries. If you're angling to give it a go, a charter is a great way to get your own. However, some shellfish and paua have strict quotas and should be left in the water.

Join a tour group - the easiest way to get an insider view of island life, and local knowledge.