After keeping Covid at the borders for two years, Niue is easing MIQ protocols for travellers.

From July 11, travellers will be allowed to visit without having to enter quarantine or self-isolate.

This is step 3 of a 5-stage reopening plan announced by the Niuean government last Friday.

Step 1 will allow travellers to visit from April 18, however, they must enter MIQ for seven days then complete a further three days of home self-isolation. Additional testing will also be required.

From May 3 (NZT), Step 2 will reduce this to seven days of home self-isolation and three days of "restrictive public movement", as well as a mask mandate in public.

Then, from July 11, travellers can fly to Niue and start their holiday immediately, without having to quarantine or self-isolate.

All arrivals must be fully vaccinated (usually 2 doses and a booster), provide a negative pre-departure test and have been in New Zealand for at least 14 consecutive days before departure.

Unlike other destinations that have opened up, Niue is one of the few countries that have managed to keep COVID-19 at the border since its first case in March 2022, according to Premier of Niue Dalton Tagelagi.

Despite the emergence of new variants, health officials said it was safe to open up to small island nations, granted they had response protocols in place.

"We are now able to begin to safely open up Niue again with a staggered approach to allow us time to responsibly manage these changes that are inevitable," he said.

The opening would be "integral" for Niue's economic recovery, Tagelagi added.

Quarantine-free travel to New Zealand has been available for passengers from Niue since Wednesday, March 24, 2022.

This announcement of a seven-day quarantine is the first step towards Niue returning the favour and allowing Kiwis to visit without needing to quarantine.

With high vaccination rates and new hospital isolation wings, the country will be well prepared for the additional risks travellers can bring.



Currently, 99.4 per cent of Niue's population aged 12 years and older is vaccinated. Tagelagi said their paediatrics Covid-19 vaccination programme for 5 to 11-year-olds, would also be complete before the next stage of opening on May 3.

In addition, Niue Foou Hospital will also have a new Isolation wing, which will better manage any positive cases that require hospitalisation.

Since Niue will maintain its current border setting, anyone who applies to travel to Niue will still need Government approval to enter.

Niue's Proposed Reopening Timeline

April 18

– 7 days MIQ + 3 days Home Self Isolation

May 2 to June 27

– 7 days Home Self Isolation + 3 Days Restrictive Public Movement; Mandatory mask wearing in public

July 11

– Quarantine-free travel – with restricted passenger numbers

August 8 2022

– Commencement of Weekly Passenger Flights - Restricted Passenger Numbers

October 10

– No Passenger flight restrictions