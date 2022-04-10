After keeping Covid at the borders for two years, Niue is easing MIQ protocols for travellers.

From Tuesday, May 3, travellers to Niue will be allowed to visit, the Niue Government announced last Friday.

After arriving at Niue International Airport, travellers must immediately self-isolate for seven days at their place of residence or accommodation. During this time they must complete testing protocols during isolation.

Unlike other destinations that have opened up, Niue is one of the few countries that have managed to keep COVID-19 at the border since its first case in March 2022, according to Premier of Niue Dalton Tagelagi.

Despite the emergence of new variants, health officials said it was safe to open up to small island nations, granted they had response protocols in place.

"We are now able to begin to safely open up Niue again with a staggered approach to allow us time to responsibly manage these changes that are inevitable," he said.

The opening would be "integral" for Niue's economic recovery, Tagelagi added.

Quarantine-free travel to New Zealand has been available for passengers from Niue since Wednesday, March 24, 2022.

This announcement of a seven-day quarantine is the first step towards Niue returning the favour and allowing Kiwis to visit without needing to quarantine.

With high vaccination rates and new hospital isolation wings, the country will be well prepared for the additional risks travellers can bring.



Currently, 99.4 per cent of Niue's population aged over 12 years is vaccinated. Tagelagi said their paediatrics Covid-19 programme for 5 to 11-year-olds, would also be complete before the next stage of opening on May 3.

In addition, Niue Foou Hospital will also have a new Isolation wing, which will better manage any positive cases that require hospitalisation.

Since Niue will maintain its current border setting, anyone who applies to travel to Niue will still need Government approval to enter.

Niue's Proposed Reopening Timeline

18 April 2022

– 7 days MIQ + 3 days Home Self Isolation

2 May 2022 to 27 June 2022

– 7 days Home Self Isolation + 3 Days Restrictive Public Movement; Mandatory Mask Wearing in Public

11 July 2022

– Quarantine-free Travel – with restricted passenger numbers

8 August 2022

– Commencement of Weekly Passenger Flights - Restricted Passenger Numbers

10 October 2022

– No Passenger flight restrictions