Group fitness classes are included in the fare on Virgin Voyages' sailings, embracing a growing wellness trend in the cruise industry. Photo / Supplied

Nourishing the four main pillars of health and wellness (movement, sleep, relaxation and nutrition) has become a priority for people in the wake of the pandemic – both at home and on holiday.

Not to be left behind, the cruise industry is increasingly mirroring this trend in the growth of wellness tourism – defined by the Global Wellness Institute as "travel associated with the pursuit of maintaining or enhancing one's personal wellbeing".

Although swimming pools and gyms on ships may be nothing new, the diversity on offer is growing exponentially. Not only will you find more activity managers and personal trainers on board, but plenty of thought has also been put into the facilities – the number of different pools (plunge, whirl, infinity, thermal), the quality of the gyms, and the calibre of the equipment. The sheer range of fitness classes at sea – from F45 to bungee, barre and Ryde – could easily rival a high-end health club on land. Except these come with an ocean view.

Leading the charge in wellness are a number of exciting ship launches for 2022. Operators with big wellness ambitions this year include Celebrity Cruises' ship Beyond (following Edge and Apex), and Silversea's Silver Dawn, which introduces Otium, a new lavish Roman-inspired spa concept on the 10th member of its fleet.

If you're keen on wellness, there's never been a better time to book a cruise. Here are 9 suggestions for the best river and ocean cruises on offer.

Keeping fit is easy on board a Uniworld boat, like the Ganges Voyager II, especially with wellness instructors on standby. Photo / Supplied

Unwind with a yogi

India

Balance your doshas with Ayurveda yoga, try TRX suspension training, swim in the resistance pool, or centre yourself with sunrise yoga. Keeping fit is easy on board a Uniworld boat, especially with wellness instructors on standby. If you prefer quieter activities, take a painting class, have fun camping under the stars on the top deck, or bliss out with a back massage. Watch out for the "Let's Go" excursions, which include cycling, kayaking, golfing and Nordic walking (great for toning muscles and boosting circulation). With an onboard yogi, wellness is celebrated on Uniworld's India cruise along the sacred River Ganges. Nutrition scores high on the wellness menu, which includes courgetti noodle dishes and almond-flour pancakes.



How to do it: The 12-night India's Golden Triangle & the Sacred Ganges cruise, from Delhi to Calcutta, with Uniworld costs from $10,199pp; departs September-March. Stops include Agra, Jaipur, Calcutta, Kalna and Matiari. uniworld.com

Embrace your active side

Germany

What if your idea of wellness is more action-focused? On Avalon's "active" river cruises there are "adventure hosts" who will help to fix your fitness goals. Biking, yoga, stretching, canoeing, running and hiking excursions are offered, and accessories such as Fitbits and yoga mats are always to hand.

On this itinerary, active options include hiking up to the majestic castle in Bernkastel – the pay-off is breathtaking views over the Moselle Valley – exploring the old Roman military post of Koblenz on foot, and taking a bike tour of the colourful fairytale town of Cochem. You'll sail on Avalon Imagery II, which has a fitness centre on board and an outdoor whirlpool.

How to do it: The seven-night Active & Discovery cruise on the Moselle, from Remich to Frankfurt, with Avalon Waterways costs from $3736pp (book by September 30, 2022; full price $5636); departs May-September. Stops include Bernkastel, Cochem, Koblenz and Frankfurt. avalonwaterways.co.nz

On Avalon's "active" river cruise on board Avalon Imagery II, guests can take a bike tour of the colourful fairy-tale town of Cochem in Germany. Photo / 123RF

Paradise for waterbabies

France

When the hydraulic platform is lowered at the stern on Ponant's luxury Explorer ships, you can hop on an inflatable Zodiac boat, and swim, kayak and paddleboard in the crystal-clear waters of the Mediterranean. As you set off from Nice to sail around the beautiful island of Corsica, make the most of the pool, which offers panoramic views – there's also a counter-current system for swimming. Unwind with a Japanese body treatment or a deep comfort sports massage; heal with balneotherapy (bathing in thermal mineral waters); find your runner's high at the gym; and detox and unwind in the hammam. Unique to these private-yacht-like ships is Blue Eye, a multi-sensory underwater lounge designed by the renowned oceanographer and architect Jacques Rougerie, where you can feel ocean rhythms and sounds throughout your body. Watery excursions also include open-water diving and shore visits in Zodiac boats.

How to do it: The seven-night Wild and Authentic Corsica return cruise from Nice, with Ponant costs from $xxxpp; departs June. Stops include St Florent, Bonifacio, Tralicetu, the Sanguinaires Islands, Ajaccio and Calvi. en.ponant.com

Let's get physical

Spain

Health, fitness and fun are at the heart of a Virgin Voyages cruise on Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady. Playful leisure equipment – including a boxing ring – spills out on to the decks for fresh-air workouts with a view of the Mediterranean. Get jiggy with some jump shots on the basketball court, work those quads on the seesaw, dip into the hot tub, race around the red running track or work up a sweat with spin or HIIT. To improve your mobility, try out the bungee class. The gym is also stocked with abundant treadmills, cardio equipment and weights. Shake it all off and unwind with yoga and meditation, chill out by the pool or detox in the mud room. A "plant-forward" restaurant serves vegan and veggie delights, and excursions include trekking, kayaking, hiking and paddleboarding. Plus, no kids are allowed.

How to do it: The seven-night Spanish Obsession Barcelona return cruise, with Virgin Voyages costs from $2351pp; departs June-September. Stops include Palma (Mallorca), Gibraltar, Malaga and Ibiza. virginvoyages.com

The well-being pool on board Virgin Voyages' Valiant Lady cruise ship. Photo / Supplied

Rest and rejuvenate

Caribbean

Join a Caribbean sailing with a wellness focus aboard MSC Cruises' new ship Seashore. Zap anxiety and magic away muscle pain with a dry flotation zero-gravity experience. There are seemingly infinite ways to rejuvenate on board, with salt, snow, scrub and steam rooms, as well as six pools. You can also meet your cardio and strength-training targets with the vast Technogym. From Miami, you cruise into the Unesco World Heritage Site of San Juan, in Puerto Rico, and alight for bioluminescent kayaking. In Puerto Plata, you can snorkel, or take a hike inland to discover the natural limestone waterslides of the Damajagua Waterfalls. On arrival at the marine reserve of Ocean Cay, you test your fitness with paddleboarding (a glow-in-the-dark version is offered at night), line dancing and beach volleyball.

How to do it: The seven-night Caribbean & Antilles Miami return sailing, with MSC Cruises costs from $1699pp; departs June-July. Stops include Charlotte Amalie (St Thomas, US Virgin Islands), San Juan (Puerto Rico), Puerto Plata (Dominican Republic) and Ocean Cay (Bahamas). msccruises.co.nz

There's a focus on wellness on board MSC Seashore, with a state of the art spa and fitness facilities. Photo / Supplied

Find inner peace and outer pace

Scandinavia



Just like its new sister ship, Beyond, Celebrity Apex has been designed with wellness in mind. In the northern hemisphere summer, the ship will sail from Amsterdam to ports including Helsinki, where you can sip a cocktail at a bar made entirely of ice; the medieval Old Town of Tallinn; and Sweden's capital, Stockholm. Fitness classes include F45, Ryde, barre and Peloton, and gym bunnies will delight in Technogym's weight machines and cardio equipment. There's also an undulating running track out on deck. Inner peace is just as important as outdoor pace, so find your Zen with yoga, breathing and meditation classes. A customised nutrition plan and personal trainers are also available on demand. Relax with a mineral-charged seaweed massage at the spa, boost heart health with a swim, and set up a good night's sleep with time in the hot tub.

How to do it: The 12-night Best of Scandinavia Amsterdam return sailing, with Celebrity Cruises costs from $3895pp, departing May to August. Stops include Berlin, Helsinki, Visby, Tallinn, Stockholm and Copenhagen. celebritycruises.com

The 12-night Best of Scandinavia Amsterdam return sailing, with Celebrity Cruises costs visits Stockholm, Sweden, as well as Berlin, Helsinki, Visby, Tallinn, and Copenhagen. Photo / 123RF

Live like a viking

Iceland

You will circumnavigate Iceland as you combine action-packed adventure with wellness. Taking in the country's natural beauty, this cruise includes riding horses through volcanic landscapes, relaxing in Reykjavik's geothermal lagoon and hiking in ice caves and lava tunnels – and that's just on day one. As you cruise along the coast, you can embrace your inner Viking as you sizzle and sweat in a steam sauna before cooling down quickly in a sub-zero snow grotto, rubbing ice on your joints to reduce inflammation. If you can face it, be sure to repeat this process three times in order to improve your immune system, trigger endorphins and stimulate blood circulation. You can find these spa facilities on every ocean ship in Viking's fleet, along with a mineral-rich thermal pool, a sea-view fitness room and a main pool for some serious swimming.

How to do it: The eight-day Iceland's Natural Beauty Reykjavik return sailing, with Viking Cruises costs from ($5600); departs June-August. Stops include Isafjordur, Akureyri, Seydisfjordur, Djupivogur and Heimaey. vikingcruises.com.au

Every ocean ship in Viking's fleet has a sub-zero snow grotto, where you can rub ice on your joints to reduce inflammation. Photo / Supplied

Circumnavigate Iceland as you combine action-packed adventure with wellness on an ocean cruise with Viking. Photo / Supplied

Do as the Romans do

Mediterranean

The pursuit of leisure or "otium" was a lifestyle choice for the Romans. In their honour, Silver Dawn (Silversea's newest ultra-luxury ship) features the lavish, Roman-inspired Otium spa, which showcases architectural elegance. Customised wellness is key at Otium and you will be offered an indulgent treatment menu, including the Divine Experience, which features mood-balancing aromatics and a decadent head, shoulder and hand massage. Fitness fans will enjoy the Technogym equipment, free weights and classes, with personal trainers on hand to give individual sessions. Active excursions range from easy to strenuous. In Portofino, on the Italian Riviera, you can take a tough yet scenic climb up to stunning San Fruttuoso. In Palamos, Spain, a more sedate option includes an e-bike ride along the Ruta del Tren Petit – once a narrow-gauge railway line – to the medieval village of Pals.

How to do it: The seven-night Civitavecchia (Rome) to Barcelona cruise, with Silversea costs from $10,320, including flights; departs May-October. Stops include Portofino, Livorno, Monte Carlo, Le Lavandou, Marseille and Palamos. silversea.com

Otium spa on board Silversea's new ship Silver Dawn. Photo / Supplied

Strike the right balance

Europe

Meander along trails around the immaculate vineyards at Rudesheim on the Rhine, explore the scenic Danube by bike, and walk to the Hungarian kings' stronghold at the summit of Buda Hill, in Budapest, where you can stay after sunset to see the city below the baroque castle bathed in twinkling lights. Emerald Cruises' activity managers are trained to help you strike the right balance between fitness and fun, and on all of Emerald's "star-ships" you'll find a pool (with a retractable roof), a gym and a massage and beauty centre.

How to do it: The 14-night Splendours of Europe sailing from Amsterdam to Budapest, with Emerald Cruises costs from $4990pp; departs April-October. Stops include Cologne, Rudesheim, Nuremberg, Vienna and Bratislava. emeraldcruises.co.uk