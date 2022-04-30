The Hokianga Harbour, Northland, is a favourite off the beaten track getaway for Kerre Woodham. Photo / Supplied

A LIFE IN TRAVEL: KERRE WOODHAM

The Newstalk ZB host and Dancing with the Stars contestant shares her most memorable holidays around the country - and the ones she's looking forward to in future.

What are your favourite memories from childhood family holidays in New Zealand?

They might not be my favourite, but my most vivid memories from family holidays would be being carsick in every gutter in the upper North Island! I had chronic carsickness when I was a child, I could probably identify every gutter in that part of the country since I was face to face with most of them from Taihape up. My favourite would be heading up to Whangamatā every year. We were lucky enough to have family friends with a bach, and I spent every summer there until I was 18 – it was bliss.

Where is your favourite off the beaten track/secret spot in NZ to get away from it all?

My home in Hokianga, it's just beautiful. We've taken out the gorse and pampas and replanted them with natives, and the path leads right down to the beach. At high tide, you can go down and swim in the harbour, and it feels like you're the only one on the beach. My grandchildren are spending time there now, inventing games and playing in the forest, and it makes my heart sing to know they're making memories there.

Newstalk ZB's Kerre Woodham, who is currently competing on Dancing with the Stars, says Hokianga is her favourite place to get away from it all. Photo / Supplied

If you were heading on a family getaway now, where would you go?

If I wasn't currently training for Dancing with the Stars, I'd be up in Hokianga with my family. Otherwise, I'd love to have a skiing trip with my daughter's partner's parents somewhere in the South Island. I'd be partaking in apres-ski while the others head down the slopes.

What's your dream New Zealand road trip?

I love a road trip! It's been so long since I've been on a roadie. One of my favourites is going down the West Coast and back up the east, stopping wherever you feel like it. I recently flew to Nelson and drove to Greymouth to catch the TranzAlpine to Christchurch. It was wonderful, but I wish I could've stopped in every tiny town on the way to learn about the history and explore them further. I love learning about what makes these little towns so interesting, they always have a story.

If you could choose one ultimate, luxury, dream holiday in NZ, where would you go?

I'd love to rent out one of the luxury places that go for $20,000 a night, and take my whole family – we'd act like billionaires! I think that luxury shared is luxury enjoyed. I'd also love to charter a floating gin palace with a group of friends, and sail around the Far North with a full crew (no one would want me steering the boat after a couple of G&Ts). I'd much rather be on a boat than in a house!

Dancing with the Stars screens every Sunday at 7pm, and Monday at 7.30pm, on Three

For more travel inspiration, go to newzealand.com/nz.

Check traffic light settings and Ministry of Health advice before travel at covid19.govt.nz