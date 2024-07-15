A huge mistake not to spend some time in Japan while the yen is the lowest in 30+ years.



This cost less than $5 and some of the freshest fish I’ve ever had. pic.twitter.com/VRAhBOMC0L — Steph Smith (@stephsmithio) July 11, 2024

The post has engaged a group of Japanese enthusiasts who also swear by these combo meals and have shared a few of their best cheap finds during Japan travels.

Verified user @yaaagin_ shared their own spread, which boasts a large bowl of fried rice, miso soup and three sides, all for just US$6 ($10).

Meanwhile, another X user, Tiffany Zhong @tzhongg, shared a generous plate of sushi, all for $7.

Though these affordable prices might be suspicious, you wouldn’t need to worry about the quality and taste of the food served because the Japanese have always held food to a high standard.

One commenter on Smith’s post praised the country’s food standards: “The food quality/price is probably the best in the world right now. It’s crazy how cheap it is and how good and healthy their food is, too.”

The viral tray of food that features about 4-8 plates and bowls is a Japanese classic.

A common tray will consist of a protein source (either pork, beef, or fish), a big bowl of fluffy rice, a complimentary bowl of miso soup, and two to three saucers of complimentary (and sometimes unlimited) sides. Some restaurants might include a cup of tea in the mix, while the customer can also add other sides, such as a raw egg or an assortment of fresh fruits.

What a tray of food in a local Japanese restaurant usually consists of. Photo / 123rf

These trays are iconic and are usually enjoyed by both locals and tourists who are looking for a cheap but satisfying meal. You can easily get one at the welcoming local restaurant near your hotel.

However, a few people still remained sceptical.

One user candidly said, “Unless you’re visiting Japan for a month, you wouldn’t be able to recoup the cost of a roundtrip ticket.”

“Sure, let me fly out there for $5k to spend less on food,” another user joked.

Some questioned the quality of the fish Smith shared, since most Americans don’t eat raw fish on a daily basis like Japan. However, Japan has perfected the art of making raw food over the years and has one of the safest and most hands-on food quality control processes in the world.

For sushi-grade fish, the cautious process includes freezing at extremely low temperatures, from -20°C for seven days to almost -40°C for 15 hours. More so, Japan has a ton of sushi chefs who are highly trained to ensure the raw fish’s safety for consumption.

If raw fish and eggs are not for you, you can easily opt out of those and choose a savoury main course, ranging from classic pork dishes up to the extremely fancy wagyu steaks.

With the weakening Japanese yen, tourists can afford higher-quality combo meals such as the one Smith shared, which highlight Japan’s best produce without breaking the bank.

However, the yen’s plunge to its weakest level since 1990 — hitting 160 against the US dollar last April — raises concerns about broader economic impacts, including inflation, trade disruptions, and challenges for locals in earning their livelihood.