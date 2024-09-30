Experts say that flying slower means less fuel is burned. Photo / 123rf

Flying is the worst way to travel for the climate. But if it has to be done, stretching out the flight times will be better for the planet according to researchers from the University of Cambridge.

Air travel contributes to around 2.5% of global carbon dioxide emissions. However, the sector’s impact on global warming is higher when you factor in the long-term damage caused by water vapor, contrails, sulfur, and soot. Now, a new study from one of the world’s top universities has announced changes the aviation sector needs to make to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

Published last month, one of the “bold measures” presented in the report Five Years to Chart a New Future for Aviation was to design aircraft that would fly 15% slower - or around 50 minutes of extra flight time.

According to researchers the change, which was part of a three-pronged approach to achieve systems efficiency, would result in a 5-7% reduction in fuel burned.

Getting buy-in from passengers may be challenging, however.