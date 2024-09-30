Advertisement
Researchers say longer flight times would be better for the planet

Experts say that flying slower means less fuel is burned. Photo / 123rf

Flying is the worst way to travel for the climate. But if it has to be done, stretching out the flight times will be better for the planet according to researchers from the University of Cambridge.

Air travel contributes to around 2.5% of global carbon dioxide emissions. However, the sector’s impact on global warming is higher when you factor in the long-term damage caused by water vapor, contrails, sulfur, and soot. Now, a new study from one of the world’s top universities has announced changes the aviation sector needs to make to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

Published last month, one of the “bold measures” presented in the report Five Years to Chart a New Future for Aviation was to design aircraft that would fly 15% slower - or around 50 minutes of extra flight time.

According to researchers the change, which was part of a three-pronged approach to achieve systems efficiency, would result in a 5-7% reduction in fuel burned.

Getting buy-in from passengers may be challenging, however.

“One drawback of reducing speed is the potential negative impact on airline productivity and passenger acceptance, especially for longer flights,” the report noted.

The authors suggested that targeting frequent fliers for major restrictions was one thing the industry could do to “gain public acceptance” amid a surge in the number of people engaged in air travel, which is expected to double by 2050.

Director of the university’s Whittle Laboratory Professor Rob Miller explained that the aviation sector needs to take a whole-system approach to achieve the report’s “ambitious” goals.

Speaking to the Times, he said: “Airlines can’t do them alone, nor can the manufacturers or the airports. It’s not that anyone doesn’t want to. It’s just that the complexity of the system makes it very hard to do.”

The report, which according to the Independent was presented to industry leaders last week, concluded with a message of urgency:

“If these goals are not immediately implemented and achieved by 2030, the window for transformation will close, leaving the world to face the escalating climate consequences of a rapidly expanding aviation industry, which is projected to at least double by 2050. The urgency of this moment cannot be overstated”.

