A person was killed at Amsterdam airport by the running jet engine of a KLM Embraer. Photo / Dylan Agbagni, Creative Commons

An investigation into a death at one of Europe’s busiest airports is under way after a person was ingested by a running jet engine on the tarmac of Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport.

The incident is reported to have involved a KLM Embraer aircraft, which was preparing to depart for Denmark today NZT.

Royal Marechaussee military police based at the airport confirmed that an investigation was under way, sharing an update to social media platform X.

“An incident occurred this afternoon on the Schiphol platform where a person fell into a running aircraft engine and died,” the statement said.

“All passengers and employees of the flight in question have been disembarked and are being taken care of.”

There have been no further details issued by the police, including the identity of the person who had been on the tarmac.

Local media reported the victim was involved in ground operations for the aircraft that was parked at the gate of Schiphol Airport. Emergency services were summoned.

Passengers and crew were already on board the aircraft when the incident occurred.

The airport issued a statement in regard to the deceased, workers and travellers affected by the fatal accident.

“Our thoughts go out to the person’s relatives and we care for the passengers and colleagues who saw this.”

Dutch Infrastructure Minister Mark Harbers also shared his condolences.

In January, 30-year-old traveller Kyler Efinger, was killed climbing into a running jet engine of a departing plane at Salt Lake City Airport, Utah.

Last year an employee of San Antonio Airport died after being ingested by a Delta Airways engine.