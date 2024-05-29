The scariest flight ever: Spirit Airlines passengers were told to prepare for an 'emergency water landing'. Photo / Unsplash; TikTok, Bettina Rogers

Passengers aboard a US carrier were alarmed to be told to put on lifejackets.

Spirit Airlines flight 270 suffered a suspected mechanical issue on Sunday, shortly after departing Jamaica for Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

As the plane took off, a loud “dinging” sound could be heard, said traveller Bettina Rogers. The flyer who shared the episode to TikTok, wearing her bright yellow life vest, said the pilot made an announcement that there was a sensor issue with the plane doors.

“The next time he got on the intercom, he said, ‘OK, folks, we’re going to do an emergency landing,” Rogers told USA Today.

This first announcement that the plane would be heading back to Jamaica to be checked by engineers.

However a follow-up call on the PA sent the plane into shock.

The clip captured sheer disbelief and horror of other passengers as they were told to reach beneath their seats for inflatable vests.

“Another five minutes went by and he said, ‘Flight attendants prepare for [an] emergency water landing.’ That’s when the whole plane went frantic.”

Crew reportedly came through the cabin, telling guests to power down devices and put on their life jackets.

A spokesperson for the airline confirmed that passengers had been asked to wear the lifejackets out of an abundance of caution.

“The plane landed safely at MBJ [Montego Bay Jamaica] and taxied to the terminal where guests deplaned under normal procedures,” Spirit said in a statement.

“Safety is our top priority, and the aircraft will be thoroughly evaluated by our maintenance team.”

Passengers were accommodated on a new flight back to Florida and provided with meal vouchers during their unexpected layover.