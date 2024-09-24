A Jet2 spokesman said: “We can confirm that flight LS3214 from Bourgas to Liverpool John Lennon diverted to Cologne on Monday, September 16, due to a customer requiring medical assistance.”

A passenger who died on his way back to Liverpool with his two children has been named as Chris Neill.

“Regrettably, we can confirm that the customer sadly passed away.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the customer’s family and friends at this very difficult time.”

The man’s death comes days after a flight attendant dropped dead in front of mortified passengers.

Flight attendant drops dead in front of passengers

Gabriella Cario, 57, was feeling unwell while waiting at the boarding gate at Reggio Calabria Airport, just south of Naples.

However, the mother of three decided not to seek medical assistance at the time as she wanted to return home to Rome to see her husband and children.

As she boarded the plane as a passenger, her condition deteriorated rapidly and she died within minutes in front of terrified colleagues and passengers.

Paramedics rushed aboard the plane but weren’t able to revive Cario.

The cause of Cario’s death is not yet known and has only been reported to date as a “sudden illness”.

She worked as a flight attendant for ITA Airways.

How Air NZ train crew to manage emergency situations

Air NZ has revealed the new way it will train crew members to manage emergency situations.

The company has set up a brand-new 787 Cabin Emergency Evacuation Trainer (CEET) device where staff will be put through a series of emergency situations.

Part of the simulations cover “catastrophic engine failure and fire” as well as water landings and smoke-filled cabin drills, among “hundreds” of scenarios the CEET device can mimic, according to Air NZ cabin crew training manager Anne-Marie O’Leary.

The CEET device is a life-like replica of a 787 aircraft. Photo / Michael Craig

Speaking to the Herald following a mock training exercise, O’Leary explained their training isn’t just about informing crew of safety procedures, but is also designed to test their ability to demonstrate those skills in a high-pressure situation.

The airline could do this with previous training devices. However, the CEET device presents an extremely realistic physical environment that can run “surprise” scenarios, which O’Leary said was “invaluable”.

The crew receive “better-quality training”, says Captain David Morgan, Air New Zealand chief operational integrity and safety officer and chief pilot.

“This means that pilots and cabin crew can train on a wide-bodied aircraft in a number of scenarios which they would otherwise not have the opportunity to do because these things don’t happen very often,” he added.