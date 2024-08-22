A passenger opened the emergency exit of a plane before going down the emergency slide. Photo / @GhostAssasin27

A passenger opened the emergency exit of a plane before going down the emergency slide. Photo / @GhostAssasin27

A passenger has been arrested after allegedly opening the emergency exit of a plane before going down the emergency slide.

The JQ507 Jetstar flight from Sydney had just landed at Melbourne Airport on Thursday morning when the incident unfolded.

“Flight attendants were telling the man to sit down, he was pacing around, not listening to the crew. Then there was screams of passengers to say ‘please sit down’, he didn’t, pulled the evacuation door and then slid down the slide,” Sky News host Kieran Gilbert said.

A Jetstar spokesperson confirmed the passenger has been arrested by the Australian Federal Police.