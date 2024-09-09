Travelling can be expensive but knowing where to go can save you a pretty penny.
A steady growth in living costs is making it harder to travel.
From backpacking in Southeast Asia to skipping touristy spots, more and more globetrotters are taking an interest in ‘budget-friendly travel’ - in order to travel the world without breaking the bank or going into debt.
A recent study by overseas comparison service company Go.Compare studied Travelpac’s 2023 data on British holidaymakers’ expenses and calculated where travellers spend the most (and the least) during their trips, specifically on overnight accommodation.
Travellers, especially nature lovers, are drawn to Aotearoa’s majestic landscapes, diverse cultural experiences, adrenaline options, and good food.
While the flight alone might cost a small fortune for anyone travelling from further afield than Australia, Go.Compare’s budget-friendly list has highlighted that New Zealand’s accommodation prices are surprisingly low - no doubt a positive for anyone keen to travel here.
More importantly, some of the country’s most popular attractions such as hiking in national parks, visiting beaches, and exploring the countryside come at little cost.
Topping Go.Compare’s list for the most budget-friendly accommodation is India.
The cost for a two-week stay in India is about $1866 (£878), averaging at $133 (£62.73) per night.
People seeking a cheaper European holiday should visit Poland and Spain, which followed India on the list with $154 (£72.02) and $182 (£85.51) average costs per night respectively.
Top 10 cheapest destinations ranked on average cost per night
On the opposite end of the spectrum, travellers on a tight budget should steer clear of Nordic countries such as Iceland and Finland, since these top Go.Compare’s most expensive countries to visit, with accommodation averaging more than $425 (£200) per night.