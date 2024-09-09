The researchers then compared the findings for Europe with those for the rest of the world.

Perhaps surprisingly, New Zealand sneaked onto the list and was ranked fourth overall, sitting in between Turkey and Thailand.

The average cost per night stay in New Zealand was $183 (£85.94).

Travellers, especially nature lovers, are drawn to Aotearoa’s majestic landscapes, diverse cultural experiences, adrenaline options, and good food.

While the flight alone might cost a small fortune for anyone travelling from further afield than Australia, Go.Compare’s budget-friendly list has highlighted that New Zealand’s accommodation prices are surprisingly low - no doubt a positive for anyone keen to travel here.

Research found it costs $183 on average per night for travellers in New Zealand. Photo / 123rf

More importantly, some of the country’s most popular attractions such as hiking in national parks, visiting beaches, and exploring the countryside come at little cost.

Topping Go.Compare’s list for the most budget-friendly accommodation is India.

The cost for a two-week stay in India is about $1866 (£878), averaging at $133 (£62.73) per night.

People seeking a cheaper European holiday should visit Poland and Spain, which followed India on the list with $154 (£72.02) and $182 (£85.51) average costs per night respectively.

Top 10 cheapest destinations ranked on average cost per night

On the opposite end of the spectrum, travellers on a tight budget should steer clear of Nordic countries such as Iceland and Finland, since these top Go.Compare’s most expensive countries to visit, with accommodation averaging more than $425 (£200) per night.

gocompare.com