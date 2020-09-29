The hangdog expression of a pet being checked into a kennel is almost enough to guilt you out of taking a holiday. Almost. However, Kiwi dog owners can now take a luxury hotel break, guilt free, with fido in tow.

A New Zealand hotel group is opening its doors to 'well behaved' canine guests with dog-friendly suites across its properties.

From this week the QT hotels and resorts will be welcoming pets of the "pooch variety" to stay in their Queenstown and Wellington properties. Suites have been set aside for dog lovers with designer doggy bedding, food and water bowls. Even the minibar is pet approved.

The menu for in-room dog dining has been designed by QT Wellington's executive chef Jiwon Do - creating specialities such as "Woof Tartare". The restaurateur has even developed a vegan doggy bowl for the more discerning dogs' dietary requirements - on the off chance they have any vegan Weimaraners to stay.

Dog's dinner: Jiwon Do has created a special menu for canine guests. Photo / Supplied

Other treats for four-legged guests include a choice of dog outwear from Wellington-based company Wolves of Wellington. A selection of bandannas and 'bow-wow' ties are on sale at both Queenstown and Wellington hotels.

It's not just doggy treats the hotel has been stocking up on. The hotels have brought in deodorising spritz and compostable poop bags to keep properties in top condition.

Canine rates start from $529, which includes a $150 cleaning fee to make sure the rooms are left spotless after the stay of furry guests.

Oh – and no dogs in the bed.

Canine room rates: Specific suites have been set aslide for pet owners. Photo / Supplied

QT has told the Herald that "Pup yeah" is "specifically for pets of the pooch variety" and that it is only for dogs under 20kg.

Cats, canaries and large hounds will have to find alternate accommodation.

QT Auckland, which is opening its doors in November will also be taking part in the pup-friendly promotion.