New Zealand is known around the world for its stunning vineyards and the wines that come from them. Visiting some of our best can be more than a simple tasting experience though, as these epic wine experiences prove.

Spend a weekend with the winemakers

The Landing is one of New Zealand's most exclusive luxury lodges, and in November it's hosting a special weekend for wine lovers. The Vineyard Weekend with the Winemakers is a three day/two-night experience in which The Landing's Ben Byrne and renowned consultant winemaker Warren Gibson will lead a tasting masterclass, accompanied by barrel-tastings and the chance to try your hand at blending a wine to take home. Guests will also enjoy top-notch food made using produce from the lodge's gardens, orchard and local suppliers, accompanied by The Landing wines. You can also enjoy sightseeing, private fishing trips, guided night walks to spot kiwis, or make use of paddleboards, kayaks, mountain bikes, tennis courts, gym and steam room. The weekend takes place on November 20-22 and is priced from $2500pp.

If that's a little out of reach, $250 will get you a private boat transfer from Russell, Paihia or Waitangi Wharf to The Landing's winery, where you can enjoy a tour, wine tasting and platter lunch before being dropped off back across the bay. Email info@thelandingnz.com for bookings and inquiries.

Arrive in style at Waiheke's Man O' War vineyard with a ride from Auckland Seaplanes. Photo / Ateed

Man O' War by sea… plane

Waiheke Island is renowned for its natural beauty, sense of community and, of course, lush food and wine. Sure, you could travel by ferry with everyone else escaping the city, or you could take to the sea and the sky. On Auckland Seaplanes you will experience Tāmaki Makaurau's coastline like never before, zipping away for a mesmerising flight over the Hauraki Gulf, before landing on the waters of Man O' War Bay — all within 30 minutes of take-off. Once you are settled in at the remote winery, which boasts some of the best views on the island, you can enjoy a wine tasting, as well as a lunch platter packed full of delicious treats. Priced from $495, see aucklandseaplanes.com for bookings.

Sensory overload at Smith & Sheth

Enjoy a one-of-a-kind, appointment-only tasting experience at Smith & Sheth's Heretaunga Wine Studio in Havelock North. Photo / Supplied

Enjoying wine is about more than just taste and the team at Smith & Sheth in Havelock North knows that. This genuine one-of-a-kind, appointment-only tasting experience at their Heretaunga Wine Studio will take you on a private, sensory journey through the culture of wine. Across two hours, you will be treated to an interactive experience and, guided by a sommelier, you can taste a range of limited-production wines, with exclusive samples drawn directly from the barrel, all while being immersed in an audio-visual experience unlike anything you've experienced before at a cellar door. Priced from $75pp, see smithandsheth.com for bookings.

Advertisement

Odyssey Progressive Wine Dinner

Craggy Range winery in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Supplied

A glass or two as the sun sets sounds like a mighty fine way to see out the day, but this twilight wine experience amps up the pleasure. Centred in and around the wonderful vineyards of Hawke's Bay, it claims to be the world's first progressive winery dinner. Starting with a scenic drive through the vineyards (with someone else behind the wheel), you can learn about the region and its wines before the evening unfolds with tastings and platters at Vidal Estate, sunset views and a glass of bubbles atop Te Mata Peak, and a main course at Craggy Range, before finishing up at the country's oldest winery, the Mission Estate, with dessert and dessert wines. Priced from $299, see odysseynz.com for bookings.

At home with Herzog

Therese and Hans Herzog at their winery in Marlborough. Photo / Jessica Jones

In their native Switzerland, Hans and Therese Herzog capitalised on more than 500 years of family experience in winemaking, running a well-regarded winery and Michelin-starred restaurant. Now living in Marlborough, the couple has branched out on their own, with Hans Herzog Estate and Herzog's Restaurant. Of course, you can visit the vineyard and sample some of their fine wines or, for something very special, you can sit down for an exclusive, private long lunch with the pair in their wine lounge. Hear Therese and Hans' inspiring story first-hand, soak up their unparalleled knowledge and enjoy fine wines from around the world. Priced from $990 for two people, see herzog.co.nz for bookings.

A high drop

For the ultimate treat day in Queenstown, feel like a star with a chopper ride to The Remarkables, before dropping in at a winery. Photo / Destination Queenstown

There just isn't anything more chic or exclusive than being dropped into lunch and a wine tasting by helicopter. For the ultimate treat day in Queenstown, feel like a star with a chopper ride, stopping off on The Remarkables mountain range for the perfect alpine photo opportunity. Then whip over and make a real entrance at Gibbston Valley Winery for wine tastings at two vineyards including an underground wine cave tour, before sitting down to a long, wine-matched lunch like the A-lister you truly are. Priced from $475pp, see helicopter.co.nz for bookings.

Sail away with Cloudy Bay

Marlborough, with its temperate climate and stunning natural environment, is a delight to visit any time, so throw in a day on the water and wines from one of New Zealand's best-known vineyards, and you are on to a winner. An excursion on the Cloudy Bay yacht, with its dedicated captain and crew, is a unique way to experience their wines, with lunch and wine tastings on board as you explore the serenity of Hitaua Bay and Ship Cove, and other sights along the way. Chip in and be part of the sailing experience or sit back and relax with a glass of bubbles, the choice is yours. Priced from $3900, see cloudybay.co.nz for bookings.

Heliview at Mt Michael

What do you do when you don't actually operate a cellar door? Jump into a helicopter and take your guests to the top of the mountain the wine is named after, of course. This special flight explores Bannockburn, then follows Lake Dunstan to the banks of Lowburn before ascending on the Pisa Range, to arrive atop Mount Michael — the mountain, rather than the vineyard. There, high above Central Otago, visitors will be treated to a personalised wine tasting and tasting platter at altitude with a senior member of the Mount Michael vineyard's team. Priced from $1499 for three people, see heliview.co.nz for bookings.

Go rogue in Northland

If there is one thing we know for sure, it's that wine tastings and driving do not mix. So, the best idea is to let someone else sit behind the wheel. And if that wheel belongs to a sexy, convertible V8 Mustang, then all the better. The team at Rogue Pony will do all the hard work as they guide you around some of the best scenery and wineries in the Bay of Islands, with stops at cellar doors, each specially chosen to provide a different experience, with organic, modern and traditional wines to try. They promise there is plenty of room in the back of the Mustang for any purchases along the way, but if you plan on spending up large, they also have a Jeep 4x4 available. Priced from $160pp, see roguepony.co.nz for bookings.

Rotorua's Volcanic Hills' surprise

Take a gondola ride to Rotorua's Volcanic Hills Winery... then luge back down. Photo / Destination Rotorua

To many of us, Rotorua doesn't scream wine country, but at the very top of the iconic Skyline gondola, you'll find a tasting room with some of the most spectacular vistas — and drops to sample. Volcanic Hills Winery picks and chooses the best grapes from around the country and makes their wines right at the bottom of the gondola. Wave hello to the winery as you float up to the top of the hill for a tasting with a difference, soaking up the magnificent views of Rotorua town and lake as you enjoy what is on offer. And you can always hit the luge afterwards if you are feeling adventurous. Tastings and gondola ride package priced from $48, see volcanichills.co.nz for bookings.

World's best at Rippon Winery

It does not get more special than visiting one of the world's top vineyards — especially when that vineyard is tucked away in our very own Central Otago. Rippon Winery in Wānaka was voted one of the world's top 20 wineries (and the very best in Australasia), described as possessing "jaw-droppingly beautiful views from the shore of Lake Wānaka" with "stunningly sleek biodynamic wines". It is a little slice of paradise, with tastings at the cellar door available by appointment only, and they are free. This is a close-knit team, and visitors can expect to get a feel of that, with intimate tastings, jam-packed with knowledge from the staff, who can talk you through the wines, the farm, and the family's history, making it an absolutely special personal experience. For bookings, visit rippon.co.nz



Advertisement

The whole shebang

Look, this one is a bit of a reach even for us, but if you want to be really fancy, international private tour company Jacada Travel can arrange a nationwide wine jaunt, complete with helicopter rides, five-star accommodation and personalised winery tours. No expense is spared and their luxury New Zealand food and wine journey, which lasts for 12 glorious days, will take you from Waiheke Island, down to Napier and the exquisite vineyards of Hawke's Bay, on to Nelson, before finishing up in Queenstown and Central Otago. Literally no expense is spared, and you can tailor the tour to suit your needs — and for close to $23,000, you would want a bit of flexibility. See jacadatravel.com for information.

For more New Zealand travel ideas and inspiration, go to newzealand.com