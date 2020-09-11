Marlborough Care Package

Treat yourself to a luxurious three-night women's "self-care" retreat at Furneaux Lodge in the Marlborough Sounds from November 6 to 9, featuring yoga and meditation with Nelson-based instructor Jane Pascoe. The lodge's executive chef will prepare your meals, including a farewell dinner at a mystery location. You can also enjoy hiking, and paddle-boarding, or relax in the hot-tub. Priced from $1850pp for quad-sharing are treat cottage; locally sourced gift bags are included.

through facebook.com/retreatsbydesignnz or see retreatsbydesign.co.nz Contact: Tina Arthur 027 244 6781, Messenger-request a booking form





One for the birds in Southland

Approximately an hour's drive from Invercargill, Catlins Mohua Park Eco Accommodation has four charming cottages in private pockets within 5ha of native bush, where you'll be surrounded by birdsong. Choose self-catering or opt for a bed-and-breakfast stay, overlooking rolling farmland and the native bush of the Catlins Valley. There are 4km of walking tracks and the owner runs personalised wildlife and nature tours. Usually $245 a night, a cottage stay is $195 a night for two people. (Bookings for a minimum of two consecutive nights and made through the park's website.) Under-13s stay for free. Contact: book online for the discount at Catlins Mohua Park, catlinsmohuapark.co.nz

Contact: book online for the discount at Catlins Mohua Park, whalewatch.co.nz

Take it slow on a seven day tour

New Zealand Panorama is a new, escorted seven-day holiday which promises to be "an in-depth, slower paced and relaxing week". In Queenstown, you'll dine at Boatshed and visit a farm, with ample down-time to explore the attractions. The tour travels to Auckland for one night before heading to the King Country and Rotorua where activities include exploring Ruakuri Caves, Mitai Maori and the National Kiwi Hatchery. Departures begin April 9, 2021, priced from $2675pp, twin share. Book by November 16 to receivea10 per cent discount.

Contact: your travel agent or book online at AATkings.com



Raise a glass in Martinborough

Tickets for Toast Martinborough on November 15 are selling fast and booking accommodation asap is recommended. The boutique wine village of Martinborough — approximately 90 minutes' drive from Wellington — is the setting for this multi-site event. Shuttle buses run from vineyard to vineyard. General tickets $85, plus fees.

Contact: Toast Martinborough, (06) 306 9183, email info@toastmartinborough.co.nz or see toastmartinborough.co.nz/tickets.

Check accommodation and other activities at email info@toastmartinborough.co.nz or see toastmartinborough.co.nz/tickets.

