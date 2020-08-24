A maskless woman has gone viral on TikTok after being escorted off a plane with her daughter while shouting at fellow passengers.

While the details behind the video are still unclear, both the woman and her daughter were not wearing masks while being marched off the aircraft.

According to Fox News, the footage was uploaded to the social media service TikTok by a user named Carley Golembeski. The post doesn't say when or what airline the incident occurred on.

In the video, which has been viewed millions of times, a woman can be seen being escorted off a plane by authorities. As the passengers start to clap, she seemingly begins to sarcastically clap as well.

It's unclear what exactly led to her being taken off the plane. While the woman is not wearing a mask, she does appear to be holding one in her hand.

The footage was uploaded to the social media service TikTok by a user named Carley Golembeski. Photo / Supplied

Before stepping off the plane, the woman, turns to the other passengers and says "Racism at its best." Then, she seemingly notices that someone is filming her (a different person than the one who uploaded the footage to TikTok). The woman then asks why she is being filmed and appears to say, "You don't even know what's going on."

At that point, several people on the plane apparently yelled expletives at the woman, to which her daughter tries to defend her. Authorities then escort both women off the plane.

The video, which is the only video uploaded to this account, has been viewed more than 2.4 million times. Several airlines have instituted strict mask policies and will remove passengers who do not comply from flights.

Meanwhile, a separate incident over the wearing of masks on board an American Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Charlotte has also gone viral.

A video posted on Twitter shows two women wrestling over a mask aboard the flight as it prepared for take-off.

The argument broke out on an American Airlines plane. Photo / Supplied

According to American Airlines, a passenger on the flight refused to wear a mask and when she was asked to get off the plane, she got disruptive and an altercation with other passengers broke out.

The airline says customers who refuse to wear a face covering can be denied future travel while the rule is in place.

In a statement, American Airlines said the customer on the flight "failed to comply with our mandatory face covering policy after boarding the aircraft prior to departure".

"In accordance with our policy, the customer was subsequently asked to leave the aircraft and became disruptive, resulting in an altercation with other passengers. Law enforcement was requested."