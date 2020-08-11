Juliette Sivertsen checks in to Four Points by Sheraton in Auckland; a modern hotel with spacious suites and expansive city views, close to some of Auckland's main entertainment venues.

Location:

Corner of Queen St and Mayoral Drive, a skip away from Aotea Square.

Style: The hotel aims for a vibe that is "honest, uncomplicated and comfortable", which sums up the overall experience and tone. It has a clean, modern style with blue, stone and wood tones - but the expansive views of the city really set this hotel apart.

Perfect for: A weekend city getaway.

First impressions: A welcoming atrium in the reception area with plush seating and tasteful art. Staff were quick to assist and immediately arranged a car valet service. The former office block has had a progressive opening since June 2018, with the top levels and the rooftop bar completed in Mary 2019.

Room: I stayed in a Sky Tower Corner King Room with views through the floor-to-ceiling windows over Aotea Square and up to the Sky Tower. The separate living area was large enough for a comfortable couch and armchair, ottoman, large flat-screen LCD smart TV, coffee table and a side table behind the couch. The kitchenette had all the basic appliances as well as a selection of teas and coffee, bottled water and snacks.

A one-bedroom suite at Four Points by Sheraton, Auckland. Photo / Supplied

The bedroom, which could be separated with a sliding door, had enough space for another TV and office desk and chair, another plush occasional chair, and soft pendant lighting on either side of the king bed. There was a full-length mirror on the wardrobe door. The rooms are air-conditioned although during my stay the unit was malfunctioning and required a bit of technical assistance from the service desk.

Bathroom: A large walk-in shower and bathroom vanity with plenty of space for the contents of a makeup bag to explode all over the vanity surface. Standard toiletries were also supplied such as soap, shampoo, conditioner and body wash, all which had a faintly masculine scent.

Food & drink: Four Points is home to rooftop bar The Churchill, a gorgeous, glamorous bar with a dizzying selection of gin. It's Auckland's highest rooftop bar, with views of the city from inside, out on the balcony, or from the cosy nooks tucked around corners of the bar, making for a romantic evening when coupled with the cityscape lights.

If you're unsure how to pick one of the nearly 200 gins on offer, the bar offers a 10.10.10 menu, which is like a pick 'n' mix for G&Ts, with 10 options each of gin, mixer and a botanical to mix and match. I opted for Whitley Neill Dry, East Imperial Old World Tonic with cucumber & lemongrass to start, and sipped it outside on the balcony in the late afternoon golden light. The next concoction was fairly similar but with lemon and mint.

My third gin of the night was The Botanist Gin, East Imperial Burma Tonic with kiwi and kaffir lime leaves. The botanical infusions really lift the drinks, which come in a large Copa de Balon glass.

The Churchill also offers a gourmet bar snacks menu and I recommend the selection of New Zealand cheeses, chutney and crackers as a pre-dinner snack.

A gin and tonic infused with cucumber and lemongrass at The Churchill rooftop gin bar, Auckland. Photo / Supplied

The restaurant, Queen's Head Bar & Eatery, is on the ground level and features New Zealand and international cuisine, with meat, seafood and vegetarian options. I had the fish of the day with a generous serving of steamed greens, and the trio of icecreams for dessert. The buffet breakfast for guests is also served at Queen's Head. But let's be honest, if you stay at a hotel with a stunning rooftop gin bar, you may not make it to the breakfast buffet.

Facilities: Free high-speed Wi-Fi is available for all guests as well as valet parking if you have a vehicle. There's also a 24-hour fitness centre, and all guests have access to complimentary in-room movies. There's also a very comprehensive room service menu.

In the neighbourhood: Lots of entertainment venues - the Aotea Centre, Town Hall, Event Cinemas, Classic Comedy & Bar, Q Theatre, Basement Theatre, and the Auckland Art Gallery.

Price:Rooms from $220. Valey $50.

Four Points Sheraton