Take me to Fiordland, the only spot in the country where you hope for rain. Rain brings Fiordland's famous waterfalls, and makes a drive into Milford Sound even more spectacular as hundreds cascade down the

Where to eat in Fiordland

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Where to drink in Fiordland

Where to stay in Fiordland

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Where to cruise in Fiordland