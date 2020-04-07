It's a scene playing out all over the world. The empty streets, the silent playgrounds and the lone commuter. Rush hour feels more like hush hour.

In few places has this change been as extreme as the United States, now the leading country for confirmed cases in the pandemic.

From above, life on earth looks different. The patterns of our daily routines are now replaced by the patterns of empty parking lots, rows of school buses sitting idle and the long shadows of solitary figures in the early spring sunshine.

But life, while interrupted, carries on.

School buses sit parked in a lot as schools remain closed due to the coronavirus, March 30, 2020, in Providence, R.I. Photo / David Goldman, AP

Shoppers social distance while waiting in line to get groceries. Mass is held without the masses. And Alice, an elephant at the Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, Rhode Island, eats her lunch without the usual audience.

"They're used to crowds and having people around and now that that's gone, they sense that's something different," said Ron Patalano, the zoo's deputy director of operations. "You know they can sense it's not the same."

Jaime Torres, 28, plays basketball on an empty court at Fargnoli Park, March 22, 2020, in Providence, R.I. Photo / David Goldman, AP

A man lies on a bench in the empty pedestrian mall of Quincy Market, a popular spot for tourists and shoppers now empty due to coronavirus, March 21, 2020, in Boston. AP Photo/David Goldman, AP

Stand Back: A lone passenger boards the commuter train toward Boston at rush hour, March 30, 2020, in Attleboro, Mass. AP Photo / David Goldman, AP

The late afternoon sun casts a long shadow of a lone pedestrian walking up the steps of City Hall Plaza, March 21, 2020, in Boston. AP Photo / David Goldman, AP

School's out: Toys lie scattered on an empty playground outside a school closed to stop the spread of coronavirus, March 30, 2020, in Attleboro, Mass. Photo / David Goldman, AP

A pedestrian, at lower left, walks a dog past a construction site sitting idle after projects in the city were shut down due to the coronavirus, March 26, 2020, in Boston. Photo/David Goldman, AP

Empty tables and chairs sit outside a restaurant in the North End, the city's Little Italy, normally bustling with tourists and diners, March 21, 2020, in Boston. Photo/David Goldman, AP

A sole pedestrian crosses Lansdowne Street which would normally be bustling with Boston Red Sox baseball fans. March 26, 2020, in Boston. Photo / David Goldman, AP

A lone bicyclist peddles though an empty Dewey Square Plaza outside South Station at rush hour, March 26, 2020, in Boston. Photo/David Goldman, AP

Northeastern University students kick a soccer ball around while social distancing on a field as others run around the track, March 26, 2020, in Boston. Photo / David Goldman

The Rev. Peter Gower holds his daily Mass before empty pews at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, March 29, 2020, in Johnston, R.I. Photo / David Goldman, AP

Alice, an elephant at Roger Williams Park Zoo,R.I., eats hay out of a barrel as the usually busy picnic tables and walkways filled with visitors sit empty. Photo/David Goldman, AP

