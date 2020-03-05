The International Air Transport Association says the virus outbreak that began in China could cost airlines as much as NZ$179 billion in lost revenue due to the collapse of air travel.

Representatives of the airline industry group said Thursday after a working meeting in Singapore that the industry urgently needs help from governments in waiving some requirements, taxes and fees to alleviate the burden on struggling carriers.

"The industry remains very fragile," Brian Pearce, the IATA's chief economist, told reporters. "There are lots of airlines that have got relatively narrow profit margins and lots of debt and this could send some into a very difficult situation."

The British regional airline Flybe stopped flying as of Thursday, done in by longstanding financial troubles and the impact of the worldwide blow to travel from the outbreak.

The IATA's estimate reflects a scenario involving a 19 per cent loss in worldwide passenger revenues with extensive spread of the virus in markets that now have 10 or more confirmed cases. The countries account for 80 per cent of airline revenues, Pearce said. The biggest losses would be in the Asia-Pacific region, including China, which has by far the most cases of the virus.

An earlier estimate just two weeks ago put the potential cost of the downturn in travel at less than $47 billion. That was before the number of cases outside China skyrocketed, taking the total to nearly 100,000. So far, more than 3,200 people have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

He said a more conservative estimate, with limited spread of the disease, would result in an 11 per cent decline in passenger revenues, or $100 billion.

The estimates also were based on the assumption that the industry will recover to normal by the late summer or early fall, he said.

Airlines are getting some relief from lower oil prices: U.S. benchmark crude has fallen from about $95 per barrel at the start of the year to about $74 per barrel now. They also are cutting costs by cutting jobs, asking employees to take unpaid leaves and operating far fewer flights.

But that also leaves many at risk of losing access to slots at airports that require them to use them at least 80 per cent of the time.

Airlines got waivers for such requirements during the financial crisis of 2008-2009, the last time conditions were so bad, and some countries already have granted waivers this year.

The IATA and other industry groups hope to get support on easing slot rules, help from tax breaks and reductions of landing and other fees and also are working to draw up guidelines for handling infectious diseases, said Anthony Council, the IATA's vice president for corporate communications.

The IATA officials said the consensus of medical experts was that air travel remains relatively safe and that there are no known cases of passengers spreading the virus while on aircraft.

Procedures for handling travelers and dealing with suspected cases of the illness, are generally "reasonable and appropriate and we don't see a need for massive change," said David Powell, the IATA's medical adviser.

"This is the message we're anxious to get across, that it is not really risky in the airplane environment," he said.

Goodbye FlyBe

"Has FlyBe just ceased operating in front of my eyes?" asked Peter Smith, a news anchor for ITV. As he waited to board a regional flight out of Birmingham Airport on Thursday night, the reporter was told by staff that the flight would not be operating the next day either. Neither would any of the airline's other 210 services across Europe and the UK.

The struggling British airline Flybe collapsed Thursday amid drops in demand caused by the new coronavirus, leaving passengers stranded and threatening the viability of regional airports across the country.

Flybe's fall highlights the damage that which has cut back on flights around the world as people avoid flying out of precaution.

The British regional airline narrowly avoided bankruptcy in January but had continued to lose money. Unions and opposition politicians attacked both the airline's owners and Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government for failing to act to save it.

"We're all a bit gutted - Flybe is a household name, we've been flying with them for 40 years and we really tried to do everything we could back at the turn of the year," Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told Sky News.

Passengers on a service out of Manchester airport had their flight cancelled as they were sat aboard the aircraft waiting for takeoff.

Aviation Journalist John Walton was quite sentimental about the closure, sharing a picture from flight tracking service of the airline's last service to twitter.

While he complained that the unreliable airline might have been better known as "fly-maybe", he said it was vital part of regional connectivity.