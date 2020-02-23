Several cities in western Germany canceled their traditional carnival parades at short notice Sunday, citing severe weather conditions including gusty winds and heavy rains.

In Cologne, the famous school and neighbourhood parades were abandoned and in nearby Duesseldorf the carnival celebrations on the city's glitzy Koenigsallee boulevard were also called off.

"In order to protect all participants along the route, the parades cannot take place," Cologne city officials said in a statement.

Carnival performers' costumes are blown over by strong winds in Cologne. Photo / Oliver Berg, AP

Some of the parades' participants were already on the way to the celebrations when parts of their costumes were blown away by the wind, the city statement said, explaining its last-minute decision to cancel the parades. About 8,000 people were supposed to participate in the Cologne parades, not including tens of thousands of spectators.

Advertisement

Carnival parades were cancelled due to severe weather conditions in Cologne. Photo / Supplied, Oliver Berg

Carnival performers return home after the Cologne carnival was blown off. Photo / Oliver Berg, AP

Other cities across Germany also called off their carnival activities because of the storm, including Emmerich, Essen and Salzkotten in the west as well as Heiligenstadt in Thuringia in central Germany. In Fulda in central Germany, the traditional children's parade with around 1,000 participants and up to 30,000 spectators was also canceled.

In the Netherlands, the gusty winds also led to dozens of parade cancellations.

A fool in Elzach attends the Elzacher Schuttig carnival. Photo / Patrick Seeger, AP

Foolhardy: traditional revellers of 'fools' were sent home after weather warnings worsened in Elzach. Photo / Patrick Seeger, AP

For Monday, meteorologists are predicting calmer weather conditions and most of the big street parades with dozens of huge floats, brass and samba bands, dancers and candy-throwing "carnivalists" and hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected to take place.

Harlequins parade thorough Konstanz, Germany. Photo / Gelix Kaestle, AP

A group of fools attend a parade during the great fool's leap through the city centre of Konstanz, Germany. Photo / Felix Kaestle, AP

In northern Italy, away from the storms, carnivals have also been cut short due to an outbreak of coronavirus. In the first time in living memory Venice's world-famous Carnival has been cancelled.

A statement on the Venice Carnival's official website, the news was broken abruptly, saying: "After 16 days of Carnival, the public events of Venice Carnival 2020 end today at 12 pm, two days in advance in agreement with all the competent authorities."

Authorities suspended Carnival in Venice due to virus fears. Photo / Getty Images

Authorities said three people in Venice have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, all of them in their late 80s and who are hospitalised in critical condition. Zaia said among those infected was a nurse.