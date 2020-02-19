An Air Canada jet made a safe landing Tuesday in Toronto after losing one of its main landing wheels, apparently during takeoff from New York.

The airline said the Airbus A319 jet was carrying 120 passengers and five crew members. There were no injuries when the pilots made an emergency landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport, according to Air Canada.

The plane "experienced an issue with one of its six tyres on take-off," Air Canada said in a statement. The flight took off from New York's LaGuardia airport. The airline said it had no further details pending an inspection.

Thankful to be on the ground safe and sound! My thanks to the captain and crew for their excellent work and communications. Well done https://t.co/1VCFwadFnX pic.twitter.com/meVTB8bDDB — cameron milne (@digitalcam123) February 18, 2020

The Airbus jet normally has two large wheels on each of the two main landing gears, and two smaller wheels under the nose. One of the two wheels on the right-side main landing gear was missing when the plane touched down.

It is rare for an airline plane to lose a tyre or entire wheel, although in January a passenger took video of sparks flying and then a tyre falling off another Air Canada flight during takeoff in Montreal. That plane circled and landed safely back at the same airport.

VIDEO Air Canada Jazz #AC8684 to Saguenay lost their inside left main landing gear wheel as it departed Montreal yesterday. Sparks were seen prior to separation. The flight returned safely to Montreal. pic.twitter.com/9T7mgNnUup — Tom Podolec Aviation (@TomPodolec) January 4, 2020

Most airline jets have more than one wheel on a landing gear, and wheels and tires are designed to withstand the extra load if another one fails.

This has not been Air Canada's month. At the beginning of February a trans-Atlantic service from Madrid to Toronto suffered a burst tyre and an engine failure while flying out of Barajas International Airport.

Passengers were forced to wait four hours in the air as the landing gear was inspected by another aircraft and the plane offloaded fuel before the pilots were able to attempt an emergency landing.

