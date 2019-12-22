The worst bit about packing the car for a road trip is not so much about finding room for all your stuff, but getting the stuff out, because the one universal truth of road tripping is that getting whatever you need will always necessitate taking everything else out of the car first in order to get it.

Luckily, there are a few hacks when it comes to packing for a holiday road trip.

1. LAST IN, FIRST OUT

The key is being organised, rather than just filling the space. Think about what you'll use first and/or most and make sure those things are the easiest to get at. Use roof racks or roof top boxes only for things you don't need all the time.

Put heavy items at the bottom and lighter ones on the top, and smaller items in boxes or tubs rather than wedged in random nooks and crannies where they will be swallowed by the road trip goblins and won't reappear again until you get home. Soft bags, like duffel bags, are easier to squeeze into tight spaces than hard-edged suitcases.

To save repacking the boot every time you stop take two bags: a "there" bag and an "on the way" bag full of things you might need on an overnight stop, or like a carry-on bag you take on a plane, with a change of clothes, towel, swimmers, jumper, book or entertainment items and a neck pillow, which is just as handy in a car as in a plane.

2. PACK FOR SURVIVAL

Life on the road is messy. Keep a bag inside the car full of wet wipes, hand sanitiser, headache tablets and medications, rubbish bags and, because not all rest stops are created equal, a roll of toilet paper – secured with a rubber band to stop it unravelling – and a plastic bucket with a lid just in case the kids get car sick. Make sure emergency items such as a first aid kit and fire extinguisher are somewhere easy to reach and everyone knows where they are.

An iPad, phone or portable DVD with a dead battery can spark a road trip meltdown, even in adults. Pack phone chargers and other can't-live-without gadgets in a tote and always put it in the same spot – the glove box or centre console is ideal. When you're parked, keep valuables out of sight.

3. LEAVE PLENTY OF ROOM FOR THE KIDS

Bring some toys and games but don't even think about asking them to share – let each child have their own bag of things to play with, but avoid books if they are prone to motion sickness and anything hard, sharp or tricky to clean if spilt (or doodled) on upholstery. Square plastic containers work well: turn it upside down and it's a lap-desk. Don't cram stuff in and around the seats – no one likes being a sardine.

On long road trips "I'm hungry" is often code for "I'm bored". Keep a bag of healthy snacks, sandwiches and drinks – but go easy on the sugar and anything that can spill or stain – inside the car as well.

4. NOMINATE A HEAD PACKER

Once you've got everything in, try to put it back in the same place whenever you take it out. The second universal truth of road tripping is that everyone has their own ideas about the best way to pack car, and the best way to start an argument – usually late at night after a long day on the road – is to rearrange the back of the car while no one's looking. If it's just one persons job, then (theoretically) there's always someone who knows where everything is. Or at least someone to blame when you can't find that thing you need, when you need it.