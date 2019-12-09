Once a year, father Christmas's home town is invaded by gruesome snow devils.

Dozens of people in grim reaper and devil costumes accompany St. Nicholas on his journey through the village of Valasska Polanka in this eastern corner of the Czech Republic.

It's an old pre-Christmas tradition that has been surviving for centuries in a few villages in the Wallachia region.

The traditional practice of sheepskin masks have survived for centuries. Photo / Petr David Josek, AP

The whole group parades together from door to door for the weekend. St. Nicholas presents the children with sweets to soothe them after they see the scary costumes. The devils wear homemade masks of sheepskin and travel with white creatures representing death who carry scythes.

A grim reaper runs during a traditional St Nicholas procession in the village of Valasska Polanka, Czech Republic. Photo / Petr David Josek, AP

The custom reportedly dates from the pagan era before Christianity, when the masks helped the people of mountainous region defend themselves against the demons of winter.

The tradition has survived for centuries from pre-christian Europe. Photo / Petr David Josek, AP

Playful demons plague the town for the weekend. Photo / Petr David Josek, AP

St. Nicholas was a Christian bishop in the ancient town of Myra who lived in the third and fourth centuries and was known for his goodness and generosity. He is said to have inspired the creation of Santa Claus.

Getting winter ready: Revellers dress up to take on the cold, dressed as demons and devlis. Photo / Petr David Josek, AP

St Nicholas aka Santa Claus was a bishop in medieval Czech Republic. Photo / Petr David Josek, AP

December trick or treat: Kids dress up as demons to go door to door. Photo / Petr David Josek, AP