Wildlife photographer Chase Dekker has taken what he believes to be a 'once in a lifetime' picture of a humpback whale "swallowing" a sea lion.

The Californian photographer has been obsessed by wildlife and whales for most of his 27 years, but he'd never seen such a sight before.

In the last week of July, he saw something he wouldn't have believed had he not taken the photo to prove it.

Normally gentle giants, the humpback whales don't normally eat seals. They prefer a diet of tiny fish and krill, but last week this whale misjudged a mouthful during an encounter with passing sea lions.

"It wasn't a huge group, only three humpback whales and about two hundred sea lions," Dekker told the BBC.

Aiming for a school of anchovies, the whale managed to pick up a hapless sea lion.

In the picture, it's hard to tell who is more surprised: the whale or the seal.

"We were watching them feed for a long time and then eventually the event - as I call it the once-in-a-lifetime event - happened, and I still can't believe it," said Dekker.

"I had about a split second while the whale was coming up to really comprehend that the sea lion was on top of the whale before shooting the rest of the sequence."

According to the photographer, the sea lion was able to swim away unharmed if shocked.

Fortunately humpback whales don't have teeth, but bristle like hairs with which they filter out animals too large to swallow.

Big animals like sea lions.

Dekker told the BBC that whales and sea lions have evolved to hunt in the same shoal of fish, so such a mistake is extremely rare.

The largest group Dekker has encountered is about 100 whales to 3000 sea lions. "It can get really insane," he said, but never has he seen such a mistake.

Chase Dekker is next on his way to Tonga to observe migratory humpbacks arriving from New Zealand.

The waters around Tonga are nursery grounds for whales to breed and give birth, so hopefully there will be less worry of a feeding frenzy gone wrong.

However, naturalists are now warning that the biggest danger to humpbacks is not choking on seals but being disturbed by tourists.

Last month researchers from AUT raised concern of the impact of tourism on whale behaviour in nursery grounds near Tonga. "It's a wonderful experience for the tourist, but it does have the potential to disturb what is a really important part of the lifecycle of whales," Professor Mark Oram told RNZ.

The country's officials are looking at new ways to restrict the impact of operators that offer snorkelling with whales and whale spotting safaris as experiences.

Humpback nursery areas in Tonga could soon be no-go zones for local tour operators.

In New Zealand humpback whales regularly pass through our waters, though they can be hard to spot.

Passing North up the country in winter, they can generally be spotted returning from the nursery grounds along the West Coast in spring.

See more of Dekker's photos at chasedekker.com



Whales of New Zealand

Article originally published by nzherald.co.nz on 1 August, 2019