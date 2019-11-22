Setting sail for the edge of the known world, Celebrity Cruises will be launching two itineraries to please fantasy fans of the HBO TV series Game of Thrones.

Cruise of Thrones, which sets sail in 2021 knits together such real world cruise destinations as Dubrovnik in Croatia aka "Kings Landing", the medieval coastal forts of Ireland and the landscapes of Iceland that lie "beyond the Wall".

There will be a Northern itinerary and Southern Itinerary featuring filming locations like Iceland. Photo / File

The European cruise packages will visit some of the most recognisable filming locations from the hugely popular television series. With cabins starting from $8000 and extending all the way to $35000 for a celebrity suite, this is a holiday for only the most dedicated and wealthiest fans of the books.

However, the setting should be spectacular. The cruise be sailing with the flagship Celebrity Edge, which will receive a special Game of Thrones-themed makeover.

Dalmatian Travel & Events has teamed up to knit together an itinerary of filming locations such as the City walls of Dubrovnik. Photo / Gay Meyer

Teaming up with Dalmatian Travel & Events the company has promised to transform the dining rooms into the "feasting halls of Winterfell. The Solarium becomes the Water Gardens of Dorne. The walk to your stateroom is through the Great Pyramid of Mereen."

Names that are sure to excite any fan of the franchise, and baffle the uninitiated.

The two itineraries form a Northern Cruise and a Southern Cruise. For Game of Thrones devotees the option for sailing both trips back to back is available which the company are calling the Known World Ultimate Cruise.

The Cruise of Thrones promises celebrity guests from the TV series. Photo / Supplied

The cruise is also promising some "celebrity guests" from across the cast of the show's 8 series. Although the names of the actors attending the cruise are still to be announced, they will be taking part in a symposium of fantasy themed events that promise pure escapism for fans of the books by George R R Martin.