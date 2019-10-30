A tourist who was snapped wearing a skimpy bikini inside a Bali convenience store has divided the internet, with many people blasting her for the "inconsiderate" and "shameful" act.

In a post shared to the Bali Expats Facebook page a blonde woman was photographed queuing up at a shop counter wearing just a G-string bikini and string top.

"I'm amazed that Pepito Umalas, a family residential area allowed this shopper into the store??? And that this person thinks its acceptable!!!" the poster wrote.

"Shame on both of you!! Ps the front parts were even smaller than the back."

The post soon attracted hundreds of comments, with plenty blasting the woman in the bikini for her "inconsiderate" act and not showing "cultural sensitivity".

"So disrespectful. Put a sarong on if you're shopping," a person commented.

"I just would like to know if she wear like this when she go shopping in (her) home town. If not why she is thinking that would be normal as a tourist in Bali," one person wrote.

"Just trash on holidays thinking it's OK," one commented, while another wrote: "This girl has no respect for the locals."

However, others disagreed, accusing the poster of being "creepy" and "shaming" the woman by taking a picture and sharing it without her permission.

"I get the point about respecting cultures but there's also respect for other people and taking a photo of someone and posting it online seeking to publicly shame the person is pretty low … and lacks respect," one person commented.

"Tacky and pretty disrespectful of local culture (in my opinion anyway) BUT also no one else's business but her own what she wears and it's not cool to publicly shame people for what they look like," another wrote.

Others questioned why the woman hadn't simply been told about her Bali faux pas.

"Culture clash … perhaps a friendly tap on the shoulder and explain rather than this? Educate don't hate" another commented.

"She may not even realise this is disrespectful. Maybe next time you see something like this let them know instead of posting their photo online without their permission?" one wrote.

Tourist fined over 'piece of string' bikini

Earlier this month, a 26-year-old Taiwanese traveller was fined 2500 pesos ($70) by Philippines police after photos on social media emerged of her wearing a tiny "piece of string" bikini on the tourist island of Boracay.

Jess Baylon, the Police Chief of Malay, which includes the Boracay, told local newspaper the Philippine Daily Inquirer: "Several residents and tourists took photos of her on Wednesday and Thursday because of what she was wearing.

"It was literally a string. In our conservative culture, it is unacceptable."

The woman was at the beach with her boyfriend when people started snapping her, some thinking the design was so X-rated they covered her modesty up with emojis. Photos / Facebook

In response, her partner spoke to a Taiwanese publication, according to Asia One, saying while her swimwear was "a little over the top", she was wearing nipple covers.

"If this swimsuit is considered flouting the law, then why was it sold in a local shop?" he added, saying she had bought it on the Philippines Island and hadn't expected to be stopped by the police for wearing it.

"We didn't know what we did wrong, the police just insisted that we co-operate," he said.