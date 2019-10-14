Big thanks to Saraid de Silva Cameron, whose recommendations informed this article.

The Sri Lankan breakfast is as varied and delicious as its English equivalent. You'll want to hit up a nice vegetarian spot for breakfast, and Saraid recommends Greenlands Hotel in Shrubbery Gardens. It is one of Colombo's oldest restaurants hidden away in an old colonial house and serves affordable, delicious South Indian cuisine.

The foundation of the breakfast is hoppers/idli, a rice flour and coconut milk pancake, used to mop everything else up with. Get them with kiri hodi (coconut milk gravy), pol sambol and endless cups of

