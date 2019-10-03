A fiery crash involving a vintage Second World War airplane has killed seven and injured six.

The B-17 'Flying Fortress' was attempting to land at the Bradley International Airport, Connecticut on Wednesday morning, when it encountered difficulties reports the Federal Aviation Administration.

The 74-year-old bomber was carrying 10 passengers and three crew at the time.

Clipping a de-icing building on the runway, the bomber caught fire, releasing thick black smoke which was visible for miles.

On Wednesday the CTPost reported the Emergency Services Commissioner as saying that survivors of the crash were in a range of conditions "from minor to critical."

No children were on board.

40 planes were cancelled and a further 20 delayed during the incident on the busy runway. Photo / AP

The death toll of seven could rise, the Commissioner said. He said some lives were likely saved by the efforts of people including a person who raced to help the victims and people on the plane who helped others to escape the fire by opening a hatch, Rovella said.

"You're going to hear about some heroic efforts from some of the individuals that were in and around that plane," he said.

Black smoke could be seen miles away from the busy airport. Photo / Supplied

The retired, civilian-registered plane was associated with the Collings Foundation, an educational group that brought its Wings of Freedom vintage aircraft display to the airport this week, officials said.

The vintage bomber - also known as a Flying Fortress, one of the most celebrated Allied planes of World War II - was used to take history buffs and aircraft enthusiasts on short flights, during which they could get up and walk around the loud and windy interior.

"Right now my heart really goes out to the families who are waiting," Gov. Ned Lamont said. "And we are going to give them the best information we can as soon as we can in an honest way."

The National Transportation Safety Board sent a team of 10 to investigate the cause of the crash.

The airport - New England's second-busiest - was closed afterward but reopened a single runway about 3½ hours later.

Flight records from FlightAware shows the plane had traveled about 8 miles (13 kilometers) and reached an altitude of 800 feet (244 meters).

In recordings of audio transmissions, the pilot told an air traffic controller that he needed to return to the airport and land immediately. Asked why, he said: "Number four engine, we'd like to return and blow it out."

Brian Hamer, of Norton, Massachusetts, said he was less than a mile away when he saw a B-17, "which you don't normally see," fly directly overhead, apparently trying without success to gain altitude.

At 9.50am the plane had allerted the control tower to difficulties, just minutes after takeoff.

The World War II-era bomber plane crashed at Bradley International Airport. Photo / AP

Having turned round to land, four minutes after this initial message the plane skidded into the de-icing building.

"Once it touched down, the aircraft lost control," Airport director Kevin Dillon told CTNews.



The crash closed much of the airport to traffic while firefighters treated the crash. It was not opened again until 1:30 pm, cancelling 39 flights and causing a further 19 delays.

The B-17 was privately owned by the nonprofit Collings Foundation.

The foundation offered flights to paying passengers for US$400 ($638) a ride.

There were three further bomber planes, and two vintage fighters due to be flown to Bradley Airport, the day after the accident.