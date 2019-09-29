Wildlife officials in Colorado are warning people to keep their distance from elk during their mating season after a bull charged people, knocked a woman down and repeatedly butted her with its antlers.

According to local media, he was provoked into the attack by the flash of a camera.

A video shows the elk running toward people Thursday near the visitor center in Estes Park near Rocky Mountain National Park.

Seeing the carnage, public works employee Brian Berg was able to intervene.

He drove a pickup on the sidewalk and got between the floored tourist and the elk.

The elk continued to ram the side of the truck with its horns.

The episode was recorded by tourist from Oklahoma Karen Harrison who was in a nearby vehicle with her husband, Tim.

"You could hear people telling 'do not get up, do not get up'," Harrison told KDVR-TV.

A spokesman for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Jason Clay, said that bull elk aggressively fight over their breeding rights.

"No I never had to do that before, but I saw people in trouble and figured I could get there quick," said Berg who was able to intervene. "I knew the best thing to do was get the truck in between them."

He said people need to give elk space even in developed areas and let them move away on their own.