British Airways has canceled almost all its flights for 48 hours, affecting as many as 195,000 travelers, due to a strike by pilots over pay.

The U.K.'s flagship carrier said in a statement Monday that it had "no way of predicting how many (pilots) would come to work or which aircraft they are qualified to fly."

As a result, it said it had "no option but to cancel nearly 100%" of its flights for the duration of the strike.

Almost all Britsih Airways flight are grounded due to strike action. Photo / Ross Setford

British Airways operates up to 850 flights a day. London's sprawling Heathrow Airport was most affected by the work stoppage as it is the airline's hub and is used for many of the company's long-haul international flights.

Advertisement

The sprawling departure area at Heathrow Terminal 5 was almost empty, with only a handful of BA flights set to leave on Monday.

There were no queues at any of the check-in desks or security gates and only a handful of people waiting on benches. The terminal is typically quite busy.

British Airways said it stands ready to return to talks with the pilots' union, Balpa, and that it has offered all affected customers full refunds or the option to rebook. The airline had been preparing for weeks for the strike, giving travelers advanced notice.

Heathrow's Terminal 5 is virtually empty of passengers during the British Airways pilots' strike. Photo/Matt Dunham, AP

"We understand the frustration and disruption Balpa's strike action has caused our customers," it said.

"After many months of trying to resolve the pay dispute, we are extremely sorry that it has come to this."

British Airways says it has offered pilots an 11.5% pay raise over three years but the union says its members want a bigger share of the company's profits.

The union accuses British Airways of making big profits at the expense of workers who made sacrifices during hard times. British Airways' parent company, IAG, made a net profit of 2.9 billion euros ($4.98 billion) last year.

Union leader Brian Strutton said pilots are determined to be heard.

Advertisement

"They've previously taken big pay cuts to help the company through hard times. Now BA is making billions of pounds of profit, its pilots have made a fair, reasonable and affordable claim for pay and benefits."

Appalling! #BritishAirways, you are messing up with travel plans of your established, new, and potential clients. Why continue accepting airfare purchases if all along you knew your pilots’ strike was imminent? Pay pilots. They got a huge responsibility to fly planes. — hopemaga (@hopemaga) September 9, 2019

BA and its 4300 pilots have been locked in a dispute that could disrupt the travel plans of nearly 300,000 people over the two days.

According to CNN, the cancellations have pushed up the prices of flights by 2100 per cent, leaving UK passengers stuck between sold-out routes and stratospherically priced flights.

A return flight this week from London to Nice, in the south of France, costs as much as £1272 ($2440) for less than two hours in the air. That was the price offered on Monday morning for an easyJet flight departing London Gatwick on Monday evening and returning on Wednesday morning. Returning Tuesday cost a little less at £1055 ($2025).

British Airways is selling return fares to Nice on other dates in September for £58 ($110) — making this week's flights nearly 22 times as expensive.

Pilots are also threatening to strike for one more day on September 27 and then possibly again closer to the winter holidays — should the dispute drag on.