Police say a Texas man bashed New York's Charging Bull statue with a metal object and damaged one of its horns.

Tevon Varlack, of Dallas, was arrested Saturday on charges of criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly attacking the bronze beast.

Police says the 42-year-old Varlack hit the bull with a metal object that looked like a banjo. The attack left the statue with a hole in its right horn.

It's not clear whether Varlack has an attorney to speak for him.

Maniac smashing the Charging Bull in Lower Manhattan NYC... pic.twitter.com/3jALJzWYmd — Manny Alicandro (@Manny_Alicandro) September 8, 2019

The 3,200-kilogram bull was created by Italian-born artist Arturo Di Modica in 1989 and installed in lower Manhattan as a work of guerrilla art. In a bullish move Di Modica dropped the statue off on December 15 1989, without warning or without planning permission, thereafter it was impounded by the NYPD.

After public outcry, the bull was reinstated six days later.

Damage done to the bull statue above the horn. Photo / Supplied, Twitter

Di Modica who spent some US$360000 ($600000) on the artwork says the sculpture was his gift to America. It quickly became a popular attraction.

In March 2017, the bull was joined by a response piece by sculptor Kristen Visbal called 'Fearless Girl'.

The 130 cm statue of a girl standing defiantly in the path of the charging bull was installed with proper planning permission from New York Parks and Recreation, though against the wishes of Di Modica.

Fearless Girl: Kristen Visbal's statue in front of Charging Bull. Photo / Alraunenstern

The Girl is not thought to have been damaged in the attack on Di Modica's Charging Bull statue.

