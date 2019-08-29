More than 20,000 people pelted each other with ripe tomatoes Wednesday in the annual "Tomatina" street battle in a town in eastern Spain that has become a major tourist attraction.

A laugh a minute: People gather from around the world to take part in the fight. Photo / AP

The party saw 145 tons of tomatoes offloaded from six trucks into crowds packing Buñol's streets for the midday hour-long battle.

The fight left participants and the surrounding streets awash in red pulp.

Pupled: An attendee bathes in red tomato juice. Photo / AP

Participants donned swimming goggles to protect their eyes.

Organizers hosed the streets down moments after the event's end at noon while participants used public showers or the town river.

More than 20,000 people pelted each other with ripe tomatoes. Photo / AP

"It's just amazing. Absolutely loved every minute of it," said Abby Tacktee, 28, from Newcastle, England. "It's was just a laugh a minute."

Seeing red: 12 euros for all-you-can pelt tomatoes. Photo / AP

The event, which costs 12 euros (about $20) for a basic ticket, with 5,000 tickets reserved for town residents and 17,000 for people from outside.

Food fight: Fruit flies at noon in the town of Bunol. Photo / AP

The event has been held for 74 years and was inspired by a food fight between local children in 1945 in the tomato-producing region.