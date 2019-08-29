Heathrow Airport police have released dramatic footage taken of the last-minute arrest of a man who was attempting to flee the country.

The 34-year-old who was wanted in connection to sex offences against children, was found sat on a plane with a one way ticket to Ethiopia.

Diiriye Ali-Jamac was wanted in connection to the abduction and rape of a 14 year old girl who had been found four days earlier.

Footage from a police bodycam was released to the Surrey Police twitter account showing officers boarding the Ethiopian Airlines service and approaching Ali-Jamac.

"Hello, Sir. Can I see your passport please?"

The PC from the Heathrow Airport branch escorted Ali-Jamac off the plane to read the charges against him.

"We have been given information by surrey police showing that you are currently shown as wanted in connection with a rape of a 14 year old girl."

The events leading up to this dramatic arrest had been a consuming process for the Surrey and London Metropolitan Police. Using just the information taken from the victim's phone and CCTV footage from the hotel where the offence happened Police were able to track down the offender, whose nickname was "Diddie", with only moments to spare.

It all led up to the scenes on May 2 which happened aboard the flight out of the London airport.

Officers were reported to be "working 28 hour shifts" to find a link to a vehicle outside the hotel in Hounslow.

Fortunately they found a lead at the very last minute. The UK national police computer showed that Diiriye Ali-Jamac had bought a one-way ticket and boarded a plane to Ethiopia.

With moments to spare the Heathrow airport police were informed of the situation and were able to seize Ali-Jamac just 30 minutes before departure.

The 34-year-old was sentenced to six years in jail for three counts of sexual activity with children on Monday, he pleaded guilty to all counts.