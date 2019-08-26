A hotel guest was arrested after he seemingly went a little too far while leaving a disturbing and threatening negative review.

Police officers in Florida reportedly arrested a man who used "threatening language" in a review for a hotel in Cocoa Beach.

He was reportedly taken into custody after departing a cruise ship that had recently returned to Port Canaveral on Sunday morning.

McKinney had allegedly written a negative review for the Hilton Cocoa Beach Oceanfront Hotel after a recent stay with authorities McKinney referenced an "active shooter-style" event at the hotel, along with other instances of threatening language.

Unaware of McKinney's location at the time, authorities reportedly stayed at the hotel throughout the night. before he eventually picked up on Sunday morning.

McKinney has reportedly been charged with making written threats to kill, do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism.

The Hilton hotel where the man stayed before giving a negative review. Photo / Supplied

This is not the first instance of an unhappy customer getting arrested after having an inappropriate reaction to what they perceived as bad service.

In early August, a Michigan man was arrested after reportedly slapping a Little Ceasar's employee because his pizza had Italian seasoning on it instead of parmesan cheese. Security camera footage caught the moment the assault occurred.

Another employee reportedly took a picture of the suspect's licence plate, and authorities were able to identify him as Joseph Thorpe. He was arrested on misdemeanour assault and battery charges.