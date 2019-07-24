Belgium and Germany registered their highest-ever temperatures, while the Netherlands saw its hottest day in 75 years.

And the mercury is expected to rise even further.

Paris and other parts of France could see temperatures exceeding 40 C on Thursday along with Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg and Switzerland.

The heat is putting pressure on authorities to help protect the elderly and the sick. Air conditioning is not common at homes, offices, schools or hospitals in European cities.

Advertisement

The weather is also aggravating droughts since it hasn't rained much in many parts of Europe this summer. The combination of heat, wind and possible lightning from thunderstorms also increases the risk of wildfires.

What's the source of this heat?

The second likely-to-be-record-breaking heat wave in two months in Europe includes some of the same ingredients of the first — hot dry air coming from northern Africa. That hot air is trapped between cold stormy systems in the Atlantic and eastern Europe and forms "a little heat dome," said Ryan Maue, a private meteorologist in the US.

This heat wave is a relatively short event where the heat comes with a southerly wind — and dust — from Africa's Sahara Desert, in contrast to the big European heat waves of 2003 and 2010 which lasted much longer and were sustained by a stationary high pressure system with little wind, experts say.

People cool off next to the fountains at Louvre Museum in Paris. Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh, AP

At the end of June, several countries reported record temperatures, and France hit its all-time heat record: 46 C in the small southern town of Verargues.

Is this climate change?

Heat waves are happening more frequently in large parts of Europe, Asia and Australia, experts say. As the world warms, scientists say there will be more and hotter heat waves, but attributing single events to climate change involves precise computer modelling and calculations.

A team of European climate scientists did a quick, non-peer reviewed analysis of Europe's June heat wave and found man-made warming made it at least five times more likely.

Frankfurters sizzle as the sun rises over the German city. Photo / AP

"Either of the two European heat waves this summer would have been remarkable in isolation. But now we are seeing multiple episodes of record heat in a given summer. By mid-century, we will simply call these episodes 'summer' — if we continue on this trajectory," said Pennsylvania State University climate scientist Michael Mann, who wasn't part of the European group.

The heat waves aren't just because the world is 1 degree Celsius warmer than before the industrial era, but also because climate change and the melting of Arctic sea ice has slowed down the jet stream, which is the river of air that moves weather along, Mann said. The slow jet stream is "a big part of the story when it comes to these very persistent heat extremes we have seen in recent summers," Mann said in an email.

Authorities advise to stay cool, and keep out the water

France in particular is haunted by the 2003 heat wave that killed an estimated 15,000 people there, most of them isolated elderly people whose families in many cases were on vacation. The country has since taken measures to try to ensure such a catastrophe isn't repeated.

Those measures include a color-coded heat alert system to warn people when temperatures are expected to rise to dangerous levels in their area. The alert system went to its maximum level of red for the first time during last month's heat wave, when France saw its highest-ever recorded temperature.

Hitzefrei: A bather in Grossroehrsdorf, Germany. Photo / Robert Michael, AP

There are also public service announcements on television, radio and in public transportation systems about risks of high temperatures, telling people to drink water and watch out for isolated elderly people.

Millions of euros in extra funding for emergency services, including more staff members in hospitals and nursing homes overwhelmed in 2003. A government report at the time blamed the death toll on lack of coordination among government agencies, nursing homes that lacked air conditioning and overnight staff, lack of a public alert system, and other problems.

Still, few homes in France or Germany have air conditioning, and many public buildings also lack air conditioning, including hospitals and schools.

Hose down: Wuppertal police spray trees with a water cannon. Photo / Claudia Otte, AP

In the Netherlands, local authorities have taken an unusual precaution — with trucks scattering salt on the roads like they usually do in the winter.

The salt spreaders are usually used to prevent ice forming on Dutch roads in the cold, but Arnhem municipality started using them to cool off asphalt that is baking in the heat wave.

The city says in a statement that the salt "attracts moisture from the air and cools the asphalt." It also prevents the asphalt from becoming sticky.

Preliminary repair work to the fire damaged Notre-Dame Cathedral. Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh, AP

Across London, authorities started handing out water and sunscreen to homeless people and opened day centers for them to rest and shower. In the Lewisham district of the British capital, garbage collectors will start working as early as 5 a.m. in the morning to beat the heat.

London police warned people not to swim in the city's River Thames after a young man died there Tuesday night.

"Whilst at times, the Thames may look appealing, especially in this hot weather, it remains very dangerous all year round," police said in a statement. "On initial entry the water can seem warm on the surface, but further in it can be freezing cold and there are often very strong undercurrents."

Paris: Venerable French dame at risk

The chief architect of France's historic monuments says he's afraid that the heat wave sweeping Europe could cause the vaulted ceilings of fire-ravaged Notre Dame Cathedral to collapse.

A worker cleans debris at the Notre-Dame Cathedral, in Paris. Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh, AP

Dozens of sensors dotted around the 12th-century monument have shown no indication that it's deteriorating, but architect Philippe Villeneuve is worried.

Villeneuve told reporters Wednesday the stone walls are still saturated with water sprayed by firefighters during the April 15 blaze. He says they could dry too fast amid the record temperatures expected in Paris this week.

He said so far the masonry is stable but the structure remains fragile. He said "what I fear is that the joints or the masonry, as they dry, lose their cohesion ... and all of sudden, the vault gives way."

Specialists are working to stabilise the cathedral's structure before reconstruction work begins.

However it's not just Europe's venerable monuments at risk, as the heat sends the continent into meltdown.

Heat derails French holiday plans

France's national railway is urging passengers to delay or cancel travel around Paris and 19 other regions facing red-alert heat wave warnings.

The national weather service put 20 areas including the capital on the highest heat alert level for Thursday, when Paris is expected to face record temperatures up to 42.2 C.

No escape: Jogger makes the most of a cool start in Germany. Photo / Michael Probst, AP

Rail authority SNCF issued a recommendation to travelers in those 20 areas to avoid train travel Thursday, and offered to reimburse or exchange tickets. SNCF employees are handing out free water bottles.

The red-alert zone includes about one-fifth of mainland France, including the Paris metropolitan area and a swath of northern France and Burgundy. Other European countries are also facing exceptionally hot weather.

French Health Minister Agnez Buzyn said Wednesday that the heat wave is hitting around 20 million people in France. She said temperatures Thursday are expected to be 2 degrees higher than in 2003, when a heat wave killed nearly 15,000 people in France, mostly elderly.

Water, water everywhere

Europeans are jumping into public fountains and the sea to keep cool as parts of Europe could see a record-breaking heat wave.

Paris and other parts of France could see temperatures exceeding 40 C on Thursday along with Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg and Switzerland.

30C temperatures in Aalborg, Denmark . Photo / Henning Bagger, AP

The heat is putting pressure on authorities to help protect the elderly and the sick. Air conditioning is not common at homes, offices, schools or hospitals in European cities.

The weather is also aggravating droughts since it hasn't rained much in many parts of Europe this summer. The combination of heat, wind, and the risk of lightning from thunderstorms also increases the risk of wildfires such as those blazing in Portugal, according to the World Meteorological Organization.