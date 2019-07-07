Five people were hospitalised after the opening bull run of this year's San Fermin festival in Pamplona, including two Americans and a Spaniard who were gored by bulls, officials in the northern Spanish city said Sunday.

A 46-year old man from San Francisco was gored in the neck in the city's bullring, at the end of the 850-meter (930-yard) course. His injuries required surgery, the regional government reported.

A 23-year old man from Florence, Kentucky and a 40-year-old Spanish man were both gored in the thigh. Two young Spanish men sustained head injuries.

The running of the bulls in Pamplona draws about 1 million spectators every year. During the nine-day San Fermin fiesta, six bulls are run every morning in the city's narrow streets and then are killed in afternoon bullfights.

Hundreds of "runners" race ahead of or next to the bulls, while the more risk-averse watch from balconies. Some Americans come to follow in the footsteps of Ernest Hemingway, who immortalised the Pamplona festival in his 1926 novel "The Sun Also Rises."

The first run of this year's festival run featured bulls from the Puerto de San Lorenzo cattle breeder.

The pack dashed together along the cobblestoned, barricaded street course. Toward the end, one of the bulls stumbled briefly, causing panic and at least one goring when it resumed the race and charged at some of the racers.

The local Red Cross said emergency personnel attended to 48 people with less serious or minor injuries, including two who were trampled by the racing bulls.

Bull Run: Red Cross attended to 48 people for injuries. Photo / Alvaro Barrientos, AP

The run, which lasted 2 minutes and 41 seconds, came after the festival's official opening — or "Chupinazo" — on Friday, when tens of thousands of party-goers shower each other with wine and champagne in a packed square.

The annual festival also includes music performances, traditional sports and dance displays, a religious procession on Sunday to honor the local patron, a firework competition and endless partying.

The festival bars anyone who is under 18 from running with the bulls, however most of the participants are men.

Along with the injuries reported by bull runners there has been an increase of incidents of sexual abuse reported to police.

Last year there were 25 incidents of sexual abuse during the festival, which according to The Guardian is down from 40 in 2017 and 43 in 2016.

The high-profile trial of a gang who became known as La Manada, "the wolf pack" connected to an assault on a young woman in 2016 has led to ongoing protests.

The incident was cited as the inspiration for the #Cuéntalo protests - a #Metoo movement for the Spanish speaking world.

This year local police have been joined by national police as well as uniformed officers from the French and Italian police forces and US embassy.

The Pamplona city council said this was part of their "commitment to continue working for a festival in which men and women can freely and safely enjoy themselves."

With additional reporting