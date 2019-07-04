A family has accused Jetstar of "racism" after they were kicked out of a flight from Sydney to the Gold Coast during the boarding process.

The incident happened on March 18 when Vala Setareh, his wife, Dona Hooshman, the couple's two young children and one grandparent were making their way home to the Gold Coast from Sydney.

After an argument with a Jetstar crew member, the family claim they were booted off the flight.

They told The Australian that the crew member ignored their requests for assistance and took their boarding passes away.

The family say they felt humiliated as they stood by watching the other passengers board the flight.

The boarding passes were returned to the family, but the managing crew member reportedly decided to take them again.

According to the family, Hooshmand, who is a doctor, told the Jetstar crew at the gate the family needed to get to the Gold Coast for work, but staff reportedly called Australian Federal Police (AFP).

The AFP escorted the family to the Virgin Australia counter where they had to book new flights to get home.

Setareh, a lawyer, is demanding $10,000 in compensation, according to News Limited.

After providing feedback to Jetstar following the incident, the airline reportedly offered the family a $444.49 refund and an additional $295.51 to cover the difference between the Jetstar and Virgin tickets.

The airline also reportedly offered the family an apology and a $500 travel voucher.

According to the Daily Mail Australia, a Jetstar spokesperson has denied that race or ethnicity played any part in the decision.

"The customers repeatedly refused to follow the instructions and were abusive towards our cabin crew when boarding, which was the reason why they were denied travel," a statement read.

"We explained this to the customers at the time and also in our follow up discussions with them.

"The safety of our customers and crew is our number one priority and we have zero tolerance for anti-social behaviour at airports and on our aircraft."

Setareh has written to Jetstar CEO Gareth Evans repeating his demand for compensation.

"It is mind-boggling that your organisation tolerates its staff publicly humiliating its customers, without any consequences for the persons responsible," he wrote.

"The managing crew member completely overreacted and it can only be concluded that her actions were racially motivated," he added.