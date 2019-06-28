Rustic shelters called bothies — more than 100 of which are scattered throughout England, Wales and Scotland — are an indispensable, if little-known, element of British hill culture.

By the time the tiny hut came into view, nestled high in a corrie in Scotland's 450,000-hectare Cairngorms National Park, I had trekked for nearly 15km, 5 of which, regrettably, I'd had to navigate after nightfall. The hike, through a broad valley in the Eastern Highlands called Glen Derry, carried me past groves of Scots pines and over a series of streams, some of which, lined with slick stepping stones, made for

