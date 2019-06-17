Experiencing another culture on your own terms, at your own pace, with a budget of your own choosing can be an incredibly rewarding and insightful adventure. But while some may find such a journey liberating, others might worry about safety or a period of solitude in a strange, unfamiliar place. Humans, after all, are social animals.

Prospective solo travelers should know that, despite its label, solo travel does not have to mean you are alone all the time. There are local communities to safely interact with as well as fellow globe-trotters in a similar position.

A 2016 report from travel

Go on 'free' walking tours

Use Airbnb to go on unique experiences hosted by locals

Connect with like-minded explorers on social travel apps

Stay in hostels