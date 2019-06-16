Emirates has provided a tantalising glimpse into what it is calling a "game-changing" First Class upgrade for increased privacy on their Boeing 777-300 fleet.

Among the key features found behind the screens of the First Class "privacy pods" are a plush "zero gravity" seat, a 32" tv-suite — interestingly, there's even a pair of binoculars provided.

Not every seat in First Class will have the luxury of a window view, but Emirates has created the next-best thing: virtual windows.

For the four centre seats, live projections of the plane's exterior views are played on the cabin partitions. This creates a the impression of sitting in a "virtual window seat".

Passengers in the middle seats, in the 1-2-1 configuration, also have the option of sitting side-by-side with a fellow passenger. Privacy isn't everything, you know.

With up to 3.7 square-metres per passenger, the generous cabins won World's Best First Class at the 2019 TripAdvisor Traveller's Choice Awards.

With floor-to-ceiling sliding doors the Emirates cabins are some of the only plane seats to offer complete privacy to passengers.

Binoculars are provided in first class, though the virtual windows may not hold up to such close scrutiny. Photo / Supplied

The dining service can be ordered to the cabins via a video call with a direct line to the cabin crew. The first class service comes with a menu and exclusive wine list from which passengers can order tipples that you will be hard pressed to find anywhere else. On certain routes this includes the 2008 vintage Dom Perignon P2 champagne and the $900-a-bottle Hennessy Paradis Imperial cognac.

Although the flying shower or cabin bar of the A380 is missing from the Boeing 777 offering, passenger will feel they are well taken care of.

The 777 cabins provide a luxurious 3.7 square-metres per passenger. Photo / Supplied

Included in the fare is a chauffeur-driven airport transfer, at both ends of the flight. For an additional $130 the airline will also deliver your luggage straight to your final destination.

This kind of luxury doesn't come cheap. Flying to Bali Denpasar in a first class cabin will cost you around NZ$2517.

Emirates operates the world's largest fleet of 777s with 158 planes serving 119 destinationa, with another 150 planes pending delivery. However the Auckland to Bali service is their only route out of New Zealand to operate the twin engine plane.