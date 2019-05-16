Last year the American Tex-Mex fast food chain announced plans to bring 60 stores to New Zealand, however it's Taco Bell's newest business venture that is turning heads.

Yes, Taco Bell has announced it is branching out into accommodation, and this promises to be 'nacho average hotel.'

Taco Bell is taking over a hotel in Palm Springs, California, for three nights this August.

The fast-food chain says everything will be Taco Bell-themed, from the room decor to the breakfast menu to pool floaties shaped like hot sauce packets.

Irvine-based Taco Bell isn't yet saying which actual hotel is hosting the event. Reservations will be available starting next month.

While the resort has been tight-lipped on specifics, there have been just enough details provided to whet appetites of hungry holidaymakers.

There will be Taco Bell snacks and cocktails and Taco Bell nail art in the salon. A few new menu items will also debut there.

The announcement of the fast food-themed hotel may seem a bit of a clash of cultures with the healthy living Palm Springs lifestyle. However, visitors will have plenty of opportunity to work off the extra taco calories in nearby Joshua Tree National Park.

This is perhaps the catering chain's most audacious business venture since opening the Las Vegas Taco Bell Cantina, in which visitors can get married. The Cantina is also open 24 hours a day but unlike the Taco Bell Palm Springs there aren't any beds and, one can imagine, is a very uncomfortable place to sleep.

The promotion is unusual, but not totally unprecedented. McDonald's opened a hotel in Switzerland in 2001, complete with golden arch-shaped headboards. It closed two years later.